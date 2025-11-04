Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

World Cup 2027 qualifying draw live: England could face nightmare group with opponents to be revealed

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions could face a tricky test on the road to Brazil in 2027, while Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland are also hoping to qualify

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 04 November 2025 11:15 GMT
England can learn from loss against Brazil in first game since Euros win, says Sarina Wiegman

England are set to learn their World Cup 2027 qualifying opponents at the draw this afternoon.

The Lionesses face the prospect of a testing route to Brazil in two years after being placed in pot two, with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also eyeing up a place in the finals in 2027.

After glory in Switzerland, to successfully defend their European crown, Sarina Wiegman’s side are plotting a first World Cup triumph, having reached the final in Sydney in 2023 but losing out to Spain.

Wales will want another taste of a major international tournament after making their debut at Euro 2025, while Scotland have missed out on three tournaments in a row since their last appearance at the 2019 World Cup in France.

The Republic of Ireland are a potential opponent for England in League A, while Northern Ireland will be hoping to reach their first major tournament since Euro 2022 three years ago.

Follow all the latest updates, results and reaction from the draw below:

When will World Cup qualifying take place?

The league phase of the qualifiers will take place across three international windows from February to June 2026. The play-offs will then take place across October and December 2026.

Jamie Braidwood4 November 2025 11:15

Women’s World Cup qualifying seedings

League A

Pot 1: France, Germany, Spain, Sweden

Pot 2: Netherlands, England, Italy, Norway

Pot 3: Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Poland

Pot 4: Slovenia, Serbia, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland

League B

Pot 1: Belgium, Portugal, Wales, Switzerland

Pot 2: Scotland, Czechia, Finland, Northern Ireland

Pot 3: Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Israel

Pot 4: Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Latvia

League C

Pot 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Belarus, Croatia, Greece

Pot 2: Cyprus, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan, Estonia

Pot 3: Lithuania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, Georgia

Pot 4: Andorra, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

Jack Rathborn4 November 2025 11:11

When is the Women’s World Cup European qualifying draw?

The Women’s World Cup European qualifying draw takes place at 12pm GMT (1pm local time) on Tuesday 4 November, 2025 at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Jamie Braidwood4 November 2025 11:05

Lionesses set to discover World Cup 2027 qualifying opponents

England will discover their path to the 2027 Women’s World Cup as the qualifying draw is made on Tuesday.

Having successfully defended their European crown by beating Spain to win Euro 2025 in the summer, the Lionesses will be looking to go one step further at the World Cup after losing to Spain in the 2023 final in Sydney.

However, the European champions find themselves in pot 2 ahead of the qualifying draw - with the revamped qualifying format, also used ahead of the Euros, following the same style of the Uefa Nations League.

Why are European champions England in pot 2 for Women’s World Cup qualifying?

England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will look to qualify for the 2027 World Cup
Jack Rathborn4 November 2025 11:00

