Follow live coverage of the World Cup 2022 play-off draw as Scotland and Wales learn their potential path to Qatar.

Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Poland, North Macedonia, Austria and Czech Republic are in the draw alongside the Scots and the Welsh as they bid to join England and a host of others at the tournament next year.

Scotland, Wales, Portugal, Italy, Russia and Sweden are seeds and they will be at home for the semi-finals, against one of the other six unseeded nations before one-off finals to decide who will go to Qatar and who will miss out. The games will take place in the next international break in March next year.

Follow all the latest updates and who draws who here: