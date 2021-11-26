Scotland and Wales could meet for place at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Scotland and Wales could meet for a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being drawn together in the same path of the Uefa World Cup play-offs.

Steve Clarke’s side will play Ukraine in the semi-final, while Rob Page’s outfit will play Austria, with the two home nations drawn together in Path A.

Should both sides emerge from their semi-finals, Wales would receive home advantage and host Scotland at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Path A final.

Elsewhere, Path B sees Russia take on Poland in the semi-finals, with Sweden taking on Czech Republic.

In Path C, Italy take on North Macedonia and Portugal face Turkey in the semi-finals, which means there is only space for one World Cup finalist between the four-time winners and European Champions.

In what could be a colossal play-off final, should Italy and Portugal both advance, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side would host the Azzurri in the Path C final.

Finally, the Path B final will see either Russia or Poland host Sweden or Czech Republic.

Wales finished second in Group E, edging out Czech Republic to finish behind Belgium and secure a seeded place in the play-offs, having already clinched a berth as an unseeded side through the Nations League.

While Scotland were the runners-up in Group F behind Denmark and also finished as one of the six best runners-up to advance to the play-offs.

World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw In Full

Dates

Play-off semi-finals: Thursday March 24 2022

Play-off finals: Tuesday March 29 2022

Fixtures

Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine

Wales vs Austria

Path B

Russia vs Poland

Sweden vs Czech Republic

Path C

Italy vs North Macedonia

Portugal vs Turkey

World Cup 2022 Schedule

Group stage: November 21 - December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9-10

Semi-finals: December 13-14

Final: December 18