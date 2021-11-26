Scotland and Wales could meet for place at Qatar 2022 World Cup
The Tartan Army and the Dragons will each have to negotiate a semi-final, but should they progress then they will meet in the final of their path for a place in Qatar
Scotland and Wales could meet for a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being drawn together in the same path of the Uefa World Cup play-offs.
Steve Clarke’s side will play Ukraine in the semi-final, while Rob Page’s outfit will play Austria, with the two home nations drawn together in Path A.
Should both sides emerge from their semi-finals, Wales would receive home advantage and host Scotland at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Path A final.
Elsewhere, Path B sees Russia take on Poland in the semi-finals, with Sweden taking on Czech Republic.
In Path C, Italy take on North Macedonia and Portugal face Turkey in the semi-finals, which means there is only space for one World Cup finalist between the four-time winners and European Champions.
In what could be a colossal play-off final, should Italy and Portugal both advance, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side would host the Azzurri in the Path C final.
Finally, the Path B final will see either Russia or Poland host Sweden or Czech Republic.
Wales finished second in Group E, edging out Czech Republic to finish behind Belgium and secure a seeded place in the play-offs, having already clinched a berth as an unseeded side through the Nations League.
While Scotland were the runners-up in Group F behind Denmark and also finished as one of the six best runners-up to advance to the play-offs.
World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw In Full
Dates
Play-off semi-finals: Thursday March 24 2022
Play-off finals: Tuesday March 29 2022
Fixtures
Path A
Scotland vs Ukraine
Wales vs Austria
Path B
Russia vs Poland
Sweden vs Czech Republic
Path C
Italy vs North Macedonia
Portugal vs Turkey
World Cup 2022 Schedule
Group stage: November 21 - December 2
Round of 16: December 3-6
Quarter-finals: December 9-10
Semi-finals: December 13-14
Final: December 18
