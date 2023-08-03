When does USWNT play next? World Cup schedule and route to the final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The United States survived an almighty scare to advance from the Women’s World Cup group stage - keeping alive hopes of a third successive title.

Portugal hit the post late to ensure the United States avoided an early exit at the group stages.

The defending champions opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Vietnam but were held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands, in what was a rematch of their 2019 World Cup final.

And the goalless draw against Portugal has prompted widespread criticism back home, including from legendary American player Carli Lloyd.

The USA progress as runners-up from Group E, behind the Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0. Here’s everything you need to know about the next match for the USA:

Who are the United States playing at the World Cup?

Group E matches up with Group G for the last 16, meaning the United States are destined to face the winners.

With Sweden top and possessing an impressive +6 goal difference after two games - 10 more than Italy in second - the USA are almost certain to play Sweden, instead of the Azzurre, South Africa or Argentina.

Sweden have already qualified for the last 16, but for USA to not face them next, they would need to lose to Argentina and Italy would need to beat South Africa, with both results combining for a 11-goal swing in the goal difference column.

That last 16 tie, likely between USA and Swede will take place in Melbourne at the Rectangular Stadium on 6 August, kick-off is scheduled for 5am ET (10am BST).

The winner will play the winner of Japan vs Norway in Auckland on 11 August.

When are the USA’s group matches? (All times ET)

22 July - USA 3-0 Vietnam

27 July - USA 1-1 Netherlands

1 August - USA 0-0 Portugal

What is the USA’s potential path to the final? (All times ET)

6 August - Sweden vs USA (5am, Melbourne) - last 16

11 August - Japan or Norway (4:30am Auckland) - quarter-final

15 August - Switzerland/Spain or Netherlands/South Africa (6:00, Auckland) - semi-final

20 August: Australia/Denmark or France/Morocco or England/Nigeria or Jamaica/Colombia (6:00, Sydney) - final

Group E standings

1. Netherlands - 7 points (+8)

2. USA - 5 points (+3)

3. Portugal - 4 points (+1)

4. Vietnam (E) - 0 points (-12)

Results and fixtures

USA 3-0 Vietnam

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

USA 1-1 Netherlands

Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands

Portugal 0-0 USA