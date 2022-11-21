Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.

It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.

Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.

Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international title with his country.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia?

The match will kick off at 10am GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 9am. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Argentina have called up Angel Correa and Thiago Almada to their squad after Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa were injured in training last week. Lionel Messi has reportedly missed some training sessions, but Argentina have dismissed concerns over their captain.

Argentina played a 4-4-2 in their warm-up friendly against the United Arab Emirates, with notable inclusions being Lisandro Martinez featuring alongside Nicolas Otamendi in defence, Alexis Mac Allister starting on the left, and Julian Alvarez playing over Lautaro Martínez alongside Messi.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina: E Martinez; Foyth, Otamendi, L Martinez, Acuna; Paredes, De Paul; Di Maria, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Saudi Arabia:Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan

Odds

Argentina: 1/6

Draw: 37/5

Saudi Arabia: 22/1

Prediction

Saudi Arabia performed well in the Asian qualifiers to finish top of their group and earn automatic entry, but Argentina are favourites for a reason and should blow their opponents away if they can click into gear with an early demonstration of their attacking power. Argentina 4-0 Saudi Arabia