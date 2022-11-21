Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of Group C at the Qatar World Cup.

With Poland football and Croatia football also in the group, Argentina will hope to make a winning start as they begin their campaign.

Lionel Messi is facing his last chance to win a World Cup at the age of 35 and his team comes into the tournament as one of the favourites after Argentina won the Copa America last summer.

Following on from a car crash of a campaign in 2018, Argentina have far better balance and cohesion now under Lionel Scaloni than in perhaps any other World Cup Messi has played in.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia?

The match will kick off at 10am GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 9am. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Argentina have called up Angel Correa and Thiago Almada to their squad after Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa were injured in training last week. Lionel Messi has reportedly missed some training sessions, but Argentina have dismissed concerns over their captain.

Argentina played a 4-4-2 in their warm-up friendly against the United Arab Emirates, with notable inclusions being Lisandro Martinez featuring alongside Nicolas Otamendi in defence, Alexis Mac Allister starting on the left, and Julian Alvarez playing over Lautaro Martínez alongside Messi.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina: E Martinez; Foyth, Otamendi, L Martinez, Acuna; Paredes, De Paul; Di Maria, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Saudi Arabia:Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan

Odds

Argentina: 1/6

Draw: 37/5

Saudi Arabia: 22/1

Prediction

Saudi Arabia performed well in the Asian qualifiers to finish top of their group and earn automatic entry, but Argentina are favourites for a reason and should blow their opponents away if they can click into gear with an early demonstration of their attacking power. Argentina 4-0 Saudi Arabia