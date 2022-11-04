Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Didier Drogba and Vincent Kompany will be among the BBC’s expert analysts at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The pair will line-up alongside Jurgen Klinsmann, Gilberto Silva, Laura Georges, Pablo Zabaleta and Mark Schwarzer in bringing international expertise to the BBC’s coverage.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates will present the World Cup across the BBC’s TV and radio formats, supported by a host of home-nation pundits including Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Jermaine Jenas and Ian Rush.

The BBC will show the potentially decisive final Group B game between Wales and England on 29 November, as well as their second group games against Iran and USA respectively.

UK rights to show the 64 World Cup matches are split evenly between the BBC and fellow free-to-air broadcaster ITV, which announced Roy Keane and Gary Neville would be fronting its coverage in Qatar.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, said: “For Qatar 2022, the BBC will unite across TV, radio and online to deliver our most comprehensive and holistic World Cup offering yet.

“England’s opener, Wales’ key game against Iran and the huge home nations clash between Wales and England are all exclusively live on the BBC. Our non-stop coverage and content will be brought to viewers and listeners by an unrivalled squad of the best presenters, ex-players and experts. Together, they will offer all football fans the very best insight, commentary, analysis and entertainment.”

The BBC’s World Cup line-up

“Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates will lead coverage across TV, iPlayer and Radio. They will be joined by a host of former greats of the game. In the TV studio, Ex-England stars include Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Jermaine Jenas, Micah Richards, and Alex Scott with Danny Gabbidon, Ian Rush and Ashley Williams representing Wales. From further afield, Vincent Kompany, Didier Drogba, Laura Georges, Jürgen Klinsmann, Mark Schwarzer, Gilberto Silva and Pablo Zabaleta will bring their unique international insight to our TV coverage.

“Kelly Cates will join Mark Chapman in fronting 5 Live’s coverage of every single game from the World Cup. Led by Football Correspondent John Murray, 5 Live’s football team includes Karen Bardsley, Izzy Christiansen, James Collins, Dion Dublin, Rob Green, Jayne Ludlow, Pat Nevin, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton, Matthew Upson and Stephen Warnock. Guillem Balagué, Julien Lauren and Tim Vickery will provide expert voices on South America, Europe and the rest of the world.

“With you for every minute of the action, the BBC’s team of commentators include Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Jonathan Pearce, Steve Bower, Robyn Cowen, Alistair Bruce Ball, Simon Davies, Ian Dennis, Pien Meulensteen, Conor McNamara, John Murray, Mark Scott and Vicki Sparks.

“On co-comms, we have the likes of Karen Bardsley, James Collins, Dion Dublin, Maz Farookhi, Danny Gabbidon, Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown, Jayne Ludlow, Clinton Morrison, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage, Peter Schmeichel and Stephen Warnock.

“Kelly Somers and Emma Saunders will report on the latest news from inside the England camp for TV news and 5 Live, while Catrin Heledd will report on Wales.”