Belgium’s World Cup 2022 campaign kicks off with a Group F clash against Canada this evening as manager Roberto Martinez looks to lead his side further than their third place finish in Russia four years ago. This tournament may represent a final chance for Belgium’s golden generation to lift a major trophy as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku are all included in the squad.

The Red Devils are heavy favourites to progress out of the group which also features Morocco and Croatia – who played out a goalless draw this morning – and they will want to start with a win over surprising qualifiers Canada tonight.

Canada make their first appearance at a World Cup since 1986 following a brilliant qualifying campaign under manager John Herdman but are huge underdogs in Qatar. They topped the table in CONCACAF qualifying, ahead of Mexico and USA, with Cyle Larin scoring 13 goals throughout the campaign finishing as the top scorer. However, star player Alphonso Davies is an injury doubt and may not feature in the country’s biggest game for 36 years.

Belgium, ranked second in the world, also have some injury concerns. Lukaku is out due to a thigh injury and there are doubts over Thomas Meunier due to the broken cheekbone and Jan Vertonghen who has been carrying a knock.

