Belgium vs Canada LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from encounter in Group F
Canada hope for a World Cup shock as they face European heavyweights Belgium in first game
Belgium’s World Cup 2022 campaign kicks off with a Group F clash against Canada this evening as manager Roberto Martinez looks to lead his side further than their third place finish in Russia four years ago. This tournament may represent a final chance for Belgium’s golden generation to lift a major trophy as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku are all included in the squad.
The Red Devils are heavy favourites to progress out of the group which also features Morocco and Croatia – who played out a goalless draw this morning – and they will want to start with a win over surprising qualifiers Canada tonight.
Canada make their first appearance at a World Cup since 1986 following a brilliant qualifying campaign under manager John Herdman but are huge underdogs in Qatar. They topped the table in CONCACAF qualifying, ahead of Mexico and USA, with Cyle Larin scoring 13 goals throughout the campaign finishing as the top scorer. However, star player Alphonso Davies is an injury doubt and may not feature in the country’s biggest game for 36 years.
Belgium, ranked second in the world, also have some injury concerns. Lukaku is out due to a thigh injury and there are doubts over Thomas Meunier due to the broken cheekbone and Jan Vertonghen who has been carrying a knock.
Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below, at the conclusion of Spain vs Costa Rica.
‘The Golden Generation’ of Belgium will step up on World Cup stage says Martinez
Belgium may not be weighed down by history – but that doesn’t make expectation levels any less hefty.
Roberto Martinez’s side have been the number one side in the world for most of the four years between the last World Cup in Russia and this tournament in Qatar.
They’ve also reached the last eight of every major tournament since 2014, but have yet to make a major final. Their third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup is, to date, the best achievement by a side who many would consider to be capable of so much more.
Their most recent brush with disappointment came at last year’s Euros, after an epic clash with Italy at Munich’s Allianz Arena. It’s a game that Belgian boss, Roberto Martinez, remains convinced could have gone either way.
The Red Devils have the individual talent to make them the envy of many in Qatar but have so far flattered to deceive when it comes to the biggest moments at major tournaments
Meet the Englishman helping Canada to dream big at Qatar World Cup
It’s the summer of 1986 and excitement is building in two very different part of the globe.
In Canada, the country is preparing for its first ever World Cup finals, under the guidance of an English manager, Tony Waiters, who narrowly missed out on selection for his country’s World Cup squad in 1966.
In the North East, there’s a similar sense of anticipation as a budding 10-year-old footballer busies himself with the task of completing his 1986 Panini World Cup sticker album.
England’s players are given the large sticker treatment, with the likes of Gary Lineker and Peter Shilton afforded full squares in the album. Canada’s players, meanwhile, assume the role of second-class citizens, their players squeezed into Panini pairs on the page.
Exclusive interview: From Consett to Qatar, Herdman will be the second English manager at the World Cup and is determined to keep proving the doubters wrong
Belgium vs Canada
The only international fixture between Belgium and Canada was a friendly in Ottawa in June 1989 which the visitors won 2-0.
Spain score seven in World Cup annihilation of dismal Costa Rica
Spain put on an exhibition, that is also an ominous display of their quality.
It might be far too early to call this 7-0 rout a victory of champions, but it’s fair to say it was the most complete and convincing team performance of this World Cup 2022 so far. Spain have announced themselves, in a manner similar to the 4-1 evisceration over Russia that sparked their Euro 2008 win.
The only pity was that there were so few people here to see it, Spain’s grand showcase also highlighting one of the less serious but still significant problems of this World Cup. There was never any hint, however, that Luis Enrique’s team would suffer from one of the growing football issues of this World Cup.
Far from arriving undercooked - as group rivals Germany, Argentina and other big sides look - Spain have the sense of a team coming together.
And, yes, it was only Costa Rica. But Pedri is only 19. Gavi is only 18.
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica: Luis Enrique’s side take control of Group E, with Ferran Torres netting a brace and one each for Olmo, Asensio, Gavi, Soler and Morata
Leah Williamson interview: ‘Football is everyone’s game - the Qatar World Cup is wrong’
If leadership in football has looked short in recent days, Leah Williamson can help to provide an antidote. The England captain says the staging of the men’s World Cup in Qatar is “wrong” but wants to use her voice to highlight the discrimination of LGBTQ+ people in the host country, while promoting messages of inclusion and equality closer to home.
Armbands, and England’s decision not to follow through with their ‘OneLove’ stance following pressure from Fifa, has been the hot topic of the opening days of the World Cup. In July, Williamson proudly wore her rainbow armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights as the Lionesses won the Euros at Wembley. It was a victory that stood for more than football, celebrated in an environment that was inclusive and diverse.
“I think one of the biggest compliments I’ve had since the Euros is someone went to one of our games when they were afraid to go to a men’s game,” Williamson tells The Indepdendent. “I wouldn’t want anyone to feel like it wasn’t their game. We wanted to show that supporting England is an open invitation to be exactly who you want to be, because that’s what we do too.”
The England captain discusses inclusion in football and supporting the LGBTQ+ community through the Manchester Laces campaign
‘Best Switzerland national team that has ever existed’ ready for World Cup
Switzerland coach Murat Yakin believes his squad is well equipped to make history as they prepare for their opening match of the 2022 World Cup against Cameroon in Group G on Thursday.
The Swiss have not reached the quarter-finals since they hosted the tournament in 1954 but, having emerged undefeated through qualifying, Yakin has urged his side to make the most of what he considers an unprecedented opportunity.
“I think we are the best Switzerland national team that has ever existed – we have fantastic players who play abroad and I am convinced we will perform our best World Cup ever,” said Yakin.
The Swiss have not reached the quarter-finals since they hosted the tournament in 1954
Pedri and Gavi combination marks out Spain’s strength as World Cup challengers
A fired volley wide by Dani Olmo. Another chance over the top of the defence with Ferran Torres in attendance. Marco Asensio scuffing wide and then Olmo, again, finally beating the ‘keeper after a magical first touch over the final centre-back.
This was all Spain, all one-way football and all through the incredibly talented creative duo of Gavi and Pedri in midfield. And all inside the opening 10 minutes, too.
The young Barcelona pair were utterly dominant and relentless in the first half-hour of the match, creating openings and shooting chances at will and contributing in very direct ways to Luis Enrique’s side going three goals up in that time.
Above perhaps all other games so far at the World Cup 2022, this scoreline, this performance, will be discounted by the quality - or lack thereof - of opposition. Costa Rica offered nothing: no aggression high upfield, no capacity to get close in midfield and nowhere near enough of a compact defence to stop the red waves coming. The eventual 7-0 scoreline was justice, entirely.
And yet, even if this was a glorified training session after Asensio’s finish and Ferran from the spot, it highlighted exactly what Spain will try to do against all opponents, in all situations.
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica: The game was done after half an hour with the young midfield pair central to much of the best work, before Gavi wrote his name into the history books with a goal
Spain vs Costa Rica player ratings: Gavi and Pedri pull strings in scintillating Qatar World Cup win
Spain began their Qatar World Cup campaign with a mesmerising 7-0 win against Costa Rica on Wednesday.
After Germany’s shock loss to Japan elsewhere in Group E earlier in the day, this game marked a great chance for Luis Enrique’s side to establish themselves as frontrunners in the pool.
And Spain certainly seized the initiative, downing Costa Rica with ease thanks to goals from Dani Olmo, Marcos Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres – the latter scoring twice.
It was a superb all-round performance from the 2010 champions, who will be incredibly confident ahead of their next group game, against Germany on Sunday.
Here’s how Spain’s players fared against Costa Rica.:
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica: The teenage playmakers were central to a number of their team’s many fine moves
Full-time: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica
90+8 mins: A destructive, dominant and delightful display from Spain sees them thrash Costa Rica 7-0 and gives Luis Enrique’s side firm control of Group E.
They move to the top of the table, just ahead of Japan, and will qualify for the last 16 if they defeat Germany at the weekend. Costa Rica have lots of work to do but their next match is against Japan and they’ll believe they can get something out of that game.
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica
90+5 mins: Spain have outdone England tonight. The Three Lions managed six goals in their opening fixture against Iran but even then they conceded twice.
Spain have cruised to seven with Costa Rica not even getting close to a shot on target.
