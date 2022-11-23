Belgium vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group F clash
Belgium will want to offer a reminder of their World Cup credentials as they host Canada in Group F.
Roberto Martinez’s side are second in the Fifa rankings but have not been discussed on the same level as Argentina and Brazil, or even England and France, ahead of their opening match.
The Red Devils were semi-finalists in 2018 but there have been signs recently that the era of their golden generation is coming to an end as key players grow older.
Canada will meanwhile be out to prove they are not just at the World Cup to make up the numbers as they prepare to make their first appearance at the tournament since 1986.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.
When is Belgium vs Canada?
The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Wendesday 23 November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?
It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6:30 pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer.
What is the team news?
Romelu Lukaku is a major doubt for Belgium after a injury-hit season for Inter Milan, leaving Roberto Martinez to search for other options in attack. Thorgan Hazard is also an injury doubt.
Canada are set to be without star player Alphonso Davies in what is a huge blow ahead of their biggest match in a generation. The Bayern Munich left back and winger has suffered a hamstring injury and has not been able to recover in time.
Predicted line-ups
Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Debast; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E Hazard
Canada: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio; David, Larin
Odds
Belgium: 4/7
Draw: 7/2
Canada: 27/5
Prediction
It would be a shame, particularly for Canada, if neither side are at full strength. However, Belgium have plenty of depth and with a player like Kevin De Bruyne, they should have too much quality. Belgium 3-1 Canada
