Belgium play Canada in a World Cup Group F clash.

Belgium are strong favourites to progress as group winners while Canada are underdogs in their first World Cup appearance since 1986, with Croatia and Morocco also in Group F.

John Herdman’s side performed brilliantly in qualifying along with the USA and Mexico but star player Alphonso Davies is an injury doubt for the country’s biggest match in a generation.

Belgium have their own fitness concerns, with Romelu Lukaku a doubt, as the nation’s golden generation look to go a step further than their semi-final defeat to France in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Belgium vs Canada?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Wendesday 23 November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6:30 pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Romelu Lukaku is a major doubt for Belgium after a injury-hit season for Inter Milan, leaving Roberto Martinez to search for other options in attack. Thorgan Hazard is also an injury doubt.

Canada are set to be without star player Alphonso Davies in what is a huge blow ahead of their biggest match in a generation. The Bayern Munich left back and winger has suffered a hamstring injury and has not been able to recover in time.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Debast; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E Hazard

Canada: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio; David, Larin

Odds

Belgium: 4/7

Draw: 7/2

Canada: 27/5

Prediction

It would be a shame, particularly for Canada, if neither side are at full strength. However, Belgium have plenty of depth and with a player like Kevin De Bruyne, they should have too much quality. Belgium 3-1 Canada