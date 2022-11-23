Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Belgium open their World Cup campaign as Canada return to the international stage in Group F.

Canada have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 under manager John Herdman but are huge underdogs in Qatar.

Belgium are one of the favourites following their third place finish in Russia four years ago, as Roberto Martinez’s side look to take the next step at a major tournament.

There is a sense that time is running out for the country’s golden generation, with Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku all potentially playing at their final World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Belgium vs Canada?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Wendesday 23 November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6:30 pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Romelu Lukaku is a major doubt for Belgium after a injury-hit season for Inter Milan, leaving Roberto Martinez to search for other options in attack. Thorgan Hazard is also an injury doubt.

Canada are set to be without star player Alphonso Davies in what is a huge blow ahead of their biggest match in a generation. The Bayern Munich left back and winger has suffered a hamstring injury and has not been able to recover in time.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Debast; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E Hazard

Canada: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio; David, Larin

Odds

Belgium: 4/7

Draw: 7/2

Canada: 27/5

Prediction

It would be a shame, particularly for Canada, if neither side are at full strength. However, Belgium have plenty of depth and with a player like Kevin De Bruyne, they should have too much quality. Belgium 3-1 Canada