Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Eriksen makes emotional return
Denmark look to follow their impressive run to the Euros semi-finals with a fine showing in Qatar, and they begin their campaign against Tunisia
Denmark and Tunisia meet in Group D of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today.
Last summer Denmark made a stirring run to the semi-finals of the Euros, somehow absorbing the shock of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in the group stage and going on to record one of their best performances at a major tournament. Now, at the Qatar World Cup almost 18 months later, Kasper Hjulmand’s team will look to replicate that remarkable effort.
First up for the Danes is a Group D clash with Tunisia, who will likely be vying with Denmark for the second-place spot in this pool. Elsewhere in the group, France are out to avoid the recent curse of defending champions exiting the next edition of the World Cup in the group stage, and their talented squad is expected to do that and qualify first here. With Australia not fancied to do much in Qatar, this game between Denmark and Tunisia could therefore be decisive in Group D.
The winner may just set themselves up to advance to the knockout stages at the other team’s expense, while a draw would make for an interesting dynamic in the group ahead of the next two matchdays.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
34 mins: Ambitious effort from Hojbjerg from range - straight at the Tunisia keeper Aymen Dahmen who holds on comfortably.
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
31 mins: Pinpoint floated ball over the Tunisian defence by Kjaer - Olsen gets on the end of it but Tunisia’s Ali Abdi gets a foot in.
Tunisia eventually clear their lines from the corner...
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
27 mins: Wicked ball in from the left is inviting for Denmark striker Andreas Skov Olsen.. but the Club Brugge man can’t quite get there in time!
Denmark have found their feet in this game.
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
25 mins: Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen in the book for a late tackle - bit harsh that.
The referee today, incidentally, is César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos from Mexico.
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
25 mins: Anis Ben Slimane gets in behind for Tunisia and scores... but it’s offside!
Replays show he was clearly offside. Just put your flag up earlier when it’s that clear please linesman...
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
23 mins: The ball breaks to Danish defender Joachim Andersen, but his shot is comfortably straight at the Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
22 mins: Terrific ball in by Christian Eriksen... but no Danish player can get on the end of it!
The playmaker will now have a go from a corner...
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
20 mins: Surging run down the left by Denmark’s Joakim Mæhle, who digs out a cross that is headed behind by Tunisia with Dolberg lurking.
Tunisia clear originally but Denmark now have a free-kick out wide...
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
16 mins: No chances of note but Tunisia still on top here - and still playing at a very high intensity!
Will it last though? Can it last?
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
11 mins: Oh so close for Tunisia!
Mohamed Dräger shoots from range and it takes a wicked deflection off Andreas Christensen... but it sails just wide!
Kasper Schmeichel was rooted to the floor - he was well beaten!
