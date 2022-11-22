Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group D opener

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 22 November 2022 09:39
Comments
Fifa World Cup 2022: Day One

Denmark take on Tunisia at the World Cup in the opening game of Group D in Qatar.

Christian Eriksen will make a “dream” return to the World Cup after making a successful comeback to earn a place in the Denmark squad. The Manchester United midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and stated that his mission would be to return to the pitch in order to play in the World Cup.

Eriksen has since made a remarkable return to the Premier League and joins a Denmark team who will be full of confidence following their run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals last summer.

Denmark and Tunisia are joined by defending champions France and Australia in Group D.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Denmark vs Tunisia?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Tuesday 21 November at the Education City Stadium.

What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting following Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia in Group C. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Denmark are likely to stick with their 3-4-1-2 system, with defender Andreas Christensen set to be passed fit after recovering from an ankle injury and lining up alongside Simon Kjaer and Joachim Andersen at the back.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney form an experienced midfield pair, with Christian Eriksen further forward. There are set to be decisions made at right wing back and up-front, with several players competing to line up alongside Kasper Dolberg.

Tunisia captain Youssef Msakni is set to be fit after a late injury scare. He missed the 2018 World Cup but is set to be important for Tunisia in Qatar, alongside former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.

Predicted line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg

Tunisia: Ben Said, Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni

Odds

Denmark: 13/25

Draw: 16/5

Tunisia: 37/5

Recommended

Prediction

Denmark’s recent record at both the Euros and Nations League suggests they can go a long way in Qatar if they get off to a good start. If they can replicate their performances from the past couple of years then they should be comfortable winners. Denmark 3-1 Tunisia

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in