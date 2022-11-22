Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christian Eriksen is set to make a remarkable appearance at the World Cup as Denmark take on Tunisia in the opening game of Group D in Qatar.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer but said he was motivated to return to the pitch in order to play for his country at the World Cup.

Denmark will be confident of their chances of making a deep run in Qatar after making the Euro 2020 semi-finals without Eriksen, and they are joined by France and Australia in Group D.

Tunisia will make their second consecutive appearance at the World Cup after failing to qualify from the group stage in Russia four years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Denmark vs Tunisia?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Tuesday 21 November at the Education City Stadium.

What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting following Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia in Group C. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Denmark are likely to stick with their 3-4-1-2 system, with defender Andreas Christensen set to be passed fit after recovering from an ankle injury and lining up alongside Simon Kjaer and Joachim Andersen at the back.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney form an experienced midfield pair, with Christian Eriksen further forward. There are set to be decisions made at right wing back and up-front, with several players competing to line up alongside Kasper Dolberg.

Tunisia captain Youssef Msakni is set to be fit after a late injury scare. He missed the 2018 World Cup but is set to be important for Tunisia in Qatar, alongside former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.

Predicted line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg

Tunisia: Ben Said, Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni

Odds

Denmark: 13/25

Draw: 16/5

Tunisia: 37/5

Prediction

Denmark’s recent record at both the Euros and Nations League suggests they can go a long way in Qatar if they get off to a good start. If they can replicate their performances from the past couple of years then they should be comfortable winners. Denmark 3-1 Tunisia