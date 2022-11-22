What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group D opener
Christian Eriksen is set to make a remarkable appearance at the World Cup as Denmark take on Tunisia in the opening game of Group D in Qatar.
Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer but said he was motivated to return to the pitch in order to play for his country at the World Cup.
Denmark will be confident of their chances of making a deep run in Qatar after making the Euro 2020 semi-finals without Eriksen, and they are joined by France and Australia in Group D.
Tunisia will make their second consecutive appearance at the World Cup after failing to qualify from the group stage in Russia four years ago.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Denmark vs Tunisia?
The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Tuesday 21 November at the Education City Stadium.
What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on and is there a live stream?
It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting following Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia in Group C. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.
What is the team news?
Denmark are likely to stick with their 3-4-1-2 system, with defender Andreas Christensen set to be passed fit after recovering from an ankle injury and lining up alongside Simon Kjaer and Joachim Andersen at the back.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney form an experienced midfield pair, with Christian Eriksen further forward. There are set to be decisions made at right wing back and up-front, with several players competing to line up alongside Kasper Dolberg.
Tunisia captain Youssef Msakni is set to be fit after a late injury scare. He missed the 2018 World Cup but is set to be important for Tunisia in Qatar, alongside former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.
Predicted line-ups
Denmark: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg
Tunisia: Ben Said, Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni
Odds
Denmark: 13/25
Draw: 16/5
Tunisia: 37/5
Prediction
Denmark’s recent record at both the Euros and Nations League suggests they can go a long way in Qatar if they get off to a good start. If they can replicate their performances from the past couple of years then they should be comfortable winners. Denmark 3-1 Tunisia
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies