Emmanuel Macron: France president consoles players after World Cup final loss to Argentina

Macron took to the pitch in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium to speak to and hug French players, moments after they lost a penalty shootout against Argentina

Alex Pattle
Sunday 18 December 2022 18:35
Comments
Fans in Buenos Aires erupt in celebrations as Argentina wins World Cup 2022

France president Emmanuel Macron took to the pitch to console France players on Sunday, after they lost the World Cup final to Argentina on penalties.

Arguably the greatest final in World Cup history played out at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, with France twice coming from behind – firstly to force extra time and then to bring about a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half with a spot-kick, before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead before the break. However, Kylian Mbappe scored his own penalty in the 80th minute and struck again within 97 seconds to make it 2-2 and take the game to extra time.

Messi restored Argentina’s lead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe completed a hat-trick with another penalty moments later. The Paris Saint-Germain teammates both scored in the shootout, but it was Argentina who won it 4-2.

The result saw Argentina claim their third world title while costing two-time champions France, who were looking to become the first back-to-back winners since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Macron, who was watching the game live at Lusail Stadium and reacting passionately throughout, made his way onto the pitch after the shootout to console French players.

The president was notably seen speaking to and embracing Mbappe, while Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez did so at the same time.

Macron, 44, then handed out runners-up medals to the France team.

At Russia 2018, France became world champions by beating Croatia 4-2 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time since 1998.

