England vs Iran referee: Who is Qatar World Cup official Raphael Claus?
The referee sent off five players in a single match earlier this season
Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will be making his World Cup debut when he takes charge of England’s opening match against Iran today.
The 43-year-old is one of 36 referees at the Qatar tournament will officiate the Group B clash as the Three Lions begin their campaign.
Claus has previously refereed matches at the Copa America in both 2019 and 2021, so he does have experience of major international tournaments.
He has been a professional referee since 2010 and has been named referee of the year in Brazil’s top-flight, Serie A, on three ocassions.
Earlier this season, Claus sent off five players in a single match when he took charge of Fluminense’s 2-1 win over Flamengo - two for Flamengo and three for Fluminense.
England’s Anthony Taylor is the only Premier League referee to be selected by Fifa to take charge of World Cup matches.
The tournament will also see female referees take charge of matches for the first time.
France’s Stephanie Frappart, Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita and Rwanda’s Salima Mukasanga are all part of the 36 selected officials and would make history if they take charge of a match in Qatar.
