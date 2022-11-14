Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have selected who they would play for England against Iran in the World Cup 2022 opener in Qatar next week.

The Sky Sports pundits, joined by Karen Carney and Jamie Redknapp, debated what Gareth Southgate should do in the Group B opener in the Khalifa International Stadium.

There was plenty of disagreement, with Neville adamant Southgate will opt for a back three, despite the likelihood Iran will concede large spells of possession.

“I’m going with a three at the back because I’m going with what Gareth has done in the last few games,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “I would be amazed if he switched it from that to a back four. He hasn’t got a centre-back pairing that he trusts. Which two centre-backs do you put in and say you trust them? None of them are good enough, unfortunately.

“One of the best ways to beat a team like Iran, USA and Wales is to stop counter-attacks and defend well. In international football, if you get counter-attacked, you’re going to be in big trouble.”

Gary Neville picks his England line-up to face Iran (Sky Sports)

Carragher’s main issue centred around Phil Foden and why the Manchester City midfielder must play, despite failing to hit the heights reached under Pep Guardiola for his country on a regular basis.

“People question Mason Mount, he’s not as eye-catching as other players, but every manager picks him,” Carragher says.

Jamie Carragher’s England starting line-up against Iran (Sky Sports)

“He understands the other side of the game and he could do a job in that position, work back and make sure England aren’t counter-attacked through the centre of the pitch.

“Foden has to be in the team. He hasn’t played well enough in an England shirt but when we see him for City, he’s the best English talent right now. For me, I don’t think he fits into a central-midfield three, he’s part of the front three.

Jamie Redknapp selects his England XI to face Iran (Sky Sports)

“He’s got blistering pace. Sometimes you worry about putting a midfield player in a front three because you think he’s always going to come feet to the ball, but with his pace, you want someone running in behind Kane.”

Southgate is already sweating on the fitness of James Maddison, with the Leicester star going off injured at the weekend against West Ham.