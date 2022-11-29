Jump to content

England vs Wales: Best photos as Three Lions cruise to victory

England qualified top of the group as Marcus Rashford scored twice, but Wales crashed out

Charlotte Hodges
Tuesday 29 November 2022 21:33
Comments
Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes

England turned on the style to beat Wales and reach the knockout stages of the World Cup as group winners.

Marcus Rashford scored a sensational free-kick which was quickly followed up by Phil Foden adding a second at the back post.

Rashford then hit England’s third - moving the striker joint-top of the golden boot standings - as Wales suffered a sorry night.

They finished bottom of Group B and without a win, while England advance to play Senegal on Sunday in the last 16.

Here are the best photos from England’s win at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Wales players gather in a huddle as Gareth Bales gives a team talk ahead of the match

(AFP/Getty)

Marcus Rashford in on goal

(Getty)

Danny Ward blocks Rashford’s shot

(Reuters)

Harry Kane on the floor surrounded by Wales players

(Getty)

Harry Maguire reacts

(Getty)

Phil Foden shoots at goal

(Reuters)

Rashford tries an overhead shot at goal

(Reuters)

Neco Williams walks off the pitch as he is substituted after a head injury

(Getty)

Wales supporters cheer during the match

(AFP/Getty)

Danny Ward makes a save

(AFP/Getty)

Daniel James falls as he fights with the ball with Kyle Walker

(AFP/Getty)

MP Stuart Andrew wears an ‘One Love’ armband and rainbow tie

(Getty)

Jordan Pickford dives at a Wales shot

(AFP/Getty)

Rashford scores England’s first goal from a free kick

(Reuters)

England fans celebrate after Rashford scored

(PA)

Rashford celebrates with team mates

(AP)

Foden scores England’s second goal

(The FA/Getty)

Foden celebrates after scoring

(Getty)

England fans celebrate with Foden

(AP)

Gareth Southgate reacts as Jordan Henderson goes down

(Reuters)

Danny Ward and Chris Mepham reacts after conceding a second goal

(AFP/Getty)

Rashford scores England’s third

(Getty)

Rashford celebrates after scoring England’s third goal

(AP)

Aaron Ramsey of Wales reacts after England’s scored their third goal

(Getty)

Gareth Southgate hugs Marcus Rashford as he is substituted

(PA)

Jude Bellingham shoots at goal

(Getty)

Pickford tries to organise the England players ahead of a Wales free kick

(Reuters)

Connor Roberts rises to kick the ball

(AP)

Bellingham comforts Ethan Ampadu after the match

(AFP/Getty)

Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham of England celebrate their 3-0 victory

(Getty)

Bellingham and Jack Grealish celebrate after winning the match

(The FA/Getty)

