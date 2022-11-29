England vs Wales: Best photos as Three Lions cruise to victory
England qualified top of the group as Marcus Rashford scored twice, but Wales crashed out
England turned on the style to beat Wales and reach the knockout stages of the World Cup as group winners.
Marcus Rashford scored a sensational free-kick which was quickly followed up by Phil Foden adding a second at the back post.
Rashford then hit England’s third - moving the striker joint-top of the golden boot standings - as Wales suffered a sorry night.
They finished bottom of Group B and without a win, while England advance to play Senegal on Sunday in the last 16.
Here are the best photos from England’s win at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
