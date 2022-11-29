Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic is in charge of England’s match against Wales at the World Cup.

Vincic is refereeing his second match of the World Cup so far after he was the official for Argentina’s defeat to Saudi Arabia - which featured a controversial penalty decision.

The 43-year-old is an experienced referee who has taken charge of matches at Euro 2020 and in the Champioins League in recent seasons.

Slavko Vincic (Getty Images)

He refereed Manchester United’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages last season, and was the subject of criticism afterwards.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick hit out at his “curious decisions” after Atletico scored a controverisal goal in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Rangnick also said it was a “joke” that Vincic and his team did not award more injury time after Atletico players were acussed of time-wasting.

Vincic took charge of three matches at Euro 2020 last summer, including the quarter-final between Italy and Belgium.

During Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in Qatar, Vincic awarded a controverisal penalty to Argentina following pulling in the box at a corner.

(Getty Images)

The decision was highlighted by England, after Gareth Southgate’s team were denied a penalty for a similar incident in the 6-2 opening win over Iran.

England are all but through to the knockout stages of the World Cup and will do so unless they suffer a four-goal defeat to Wales.

Wales must beat England and hope results elsewhere go their way.