England vs Wales referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Slavko Vincic?
The Slovenian referee has already made a controversial decision at the Qatar World Cup
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic is in charge of England’s match against Wales at the World Cup.
Vincic is refereeing his second match of the World Cup so far after he was the official for Argentina’s defeat to Saudi Arabia - which featured a controversial penalty decision.
The 43-year-old is an experienced referee who has taken charge of matches at Euro 2020 and in the Champioins League in recent seasons.
He refereed Manchester United’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages last season, and was the subject of criticism afterwards.
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick hit out at his “curious decisions” after Atletico scored a controverisal goal in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Rangnick also said it was a “joke” that Vincic and his team did not award more injury time after Atletico players were acussed of time-wasting.
Vincic took charge of three matches at Euro 2020 last summer, including the quarter-final between Italy and Belgium.
During Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in Qatar, Vincic awarded a controverisal penalty to Argentina following pulling in the box at a corner.
The decision was highlighted by England, after Gareth Southgate’s team were denied a penalty for a similar incident in the 6-2 opening win over Iran.
England are all but through to the knockout stages of the World Cup and will do so unless they suffer a four-goal defeat to Wales.
Wales must beat England and hope results elsewhere go their way.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies