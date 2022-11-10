England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate to announce selection for Qatar 2022
The Three Lions boss will name his 26-man squad at 2pm
Gareth Southgate will reveal his England squad for the World Cup at St George’s Park today at 2pm, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.
The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.
The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who are only just returning from injury. He suffered a blow on Wednesday when Reece James was confirmed to be missing the tournament and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, was taken off injured on Tuesday night.
Southgate is expected to take advantage of the expanded squad size and name a full 26-man selection, giving him as many options as possible as he aims to go one further than at Euro 2020 and win England’s first major international tournament in 57 years.
Follow all the build-up, the squad announcement itself and the reaction with our blog below:
World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?
The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.
While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.
Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more are being added to the list of those racing against time to rediscover fitness with each passing round of fixtures.
World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?
All the national team stars confirmed as sidelined and currently in danger of missing their squads for the winter tournament
'Devastated' Reece James confirms he will miss World Cup with injury
Devastated England right-back Reece James has confirmed he will not be going to the World Cup 2022.
The 22-year-old started the Three Lions’ last four matches and was a shoo-in for Qatar until sustaining a knee injury in the Champions League match against AC Milan on 11 October.
Chelsea announced James was facing an eight-week lay-off – a timescale that would mean a return around the World Cup quarter-final stage.
'Devastated' Reece James confirms he will miss World Cup
The England defender sustained a knee injury in Chelsea’s Champions League match at AC Milan last month
The key questions facing Gareth Southgate over England's World Cup squad
England World Cup squad announcement
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s squad announcement for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Gareth Southgate will reveal his 26-man selection at St George’s Park today at 2pm, bringing months of speculation to an end.
The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.
The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who are only just returning from injury. He suffered a blow on Wednesday when Reece James was confirmed to be missing the tournament and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, was taken off injured on Tuesday night.
Southgate is expected to take advantage of the expanded squad size and name a full 26-man selection, giving him as many options as possible as he aims to go one further than at Euro 2020 and win England’s first major international tournament in 57 years.
Stick with us for all the build-up and live coverage of the announcement itself
