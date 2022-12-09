Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Never before have England and France met in the knockout stages of a men’s major tournament, but that will change on Saturday when the nations clash in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup.

England were the best performing team in the group stage and continued to impress by netting three and keeping a clean sheet against Senegal in the last 16. France, however, are defending champions, one of the tournament favourites, and possess arguably the best player in the world right now.

Kylian Mbappe, who was crucial to France’s 2018 triumph in Russia, has already scored five times in Qatar, including twice in Les Bleus’ 3-1 victory over Poland in the round of 16.

Stopping the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be key to England’s hopes of setting up a semi-final with Morocco or Portugal, but what is Gareth Southgate’s best approach – a back four or back five? Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker at right back? Should Trent Alexander Arnold factor in somehow?

Here is how our writers would have England line up against France at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Saturday:

Richard Jolly, senior football correspondent

Jordan Henderson scored against Senegal but his defensive duties will be more important here (Getty Images)

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

There is an obvious temptation to bring in Trippier to help Walker double up on Mbappe, especially as the Manchester City right back does not quite look at his sharpest on his return from injury, but I am resisting it to keep an unchanged team, so none of the attack-minded players are dropped. Jordan Henderson has long helped Alexander-Arnold deal with dangerous left wingers when he is on the right of the midfield trio, and he and Bukayo Saka will have defensive duties to do if England are to progress.

Miguel Delaney, chief football writer

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford

The big question for Gareth Southgate, for the first time in this World Cup, isn't personnel but formation. Does he stick with what has worked for England, or run the risk of a looseness that allows Kylian Mbappe to run through? But would that then take away England's own attacking qualities in this tournament? It is where Bukayo Saka's tactical discipline is so key, because he can work back in a way other attackers can't. Marcus Rashford can then provide the outlet on the other side.

Mark Critchley, northern football correspondent

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

The same team as against Senegal. The right-hand side of Walker-Henderson-Saka has enough abilities out of possession to take on Mbappe without playing a back three/five and sacrificing a midfielder. I picked this line-up last time, too, because I felt it was best suited to breaking a deep-set Senegal down, but if anything, England won that game in the transitions – picking off the Afcon champions on the counter. France should offer similar space in behind at times, and this forward line can take advantage.

Ben Burrows, sports editor

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

There is a temptation to revert to a back three against France’s potent attack. That was perhaps even the plan before this tournament, but the four Southgate has entrusted since Walker’s return haven’t let him down and should be trusted again, even against an Mbappe playing as well as he is. Henderson’s introduction as the extra midfielder against Senegal helped Jude Bellingham dominate, and that shape matches up well against what France have in their own midfield three. Marcus Rashford is only the possible change I would consider, his pace on the counter an obvious threat. I would leave that in reserve, though, for use against more fatigued second-half legs.

Lawrence Ostlere, assistant sports editor

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

Southgate and assistant Steve Holland plotted their way through Russia 2018 with a structured 3-5-2; they reached the Euro 2020 final flitting between a back three and back four depending on the opponent; now feels like the right time to complete the transition and commit to the back four that has served them well up to this point at the 2022 World Cup. The recent Nations League campaign showed that the wing-back system doesn't get the best out of Jude Bellingham, who has been England's best player in Qatar, so it's time to stay on the front foot, back the players who performed against Senegal and accept the risks that come along with that ploy.

Luke Baker, live sports editor

Bukayo Saka is another who is expected to be vital for England against France (Getty Images)

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

I understand the temptation to switch to a five at the back, which would allow Trippier to press up on Mbappe as a wing back while also having the cheat-code pace of Walker at right centre back to man-mark him when he drifts inside and also cover for Harry Maguire. However, the four has been working so well in this tournament and allows you to have that extra midfielder (Henderson) to help control the game. Once you've opted for the four, the only decision is who plays either side of Harry Kane, and the way Phil Foden and Saka exploited Senegal on the counter has me leaning towards an unchanged line-up. Rashford can then change the game and take advantage of any spaces in behind from the bench, should that be required.

Karl Matchett, sports writer

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Same again in terms of the shape, because the midfield is a key area and England’s balance finally looked a lot better with this trio. Going to a back three would reduce the central numbers as Southgate goes 3-4-3, not 3-5-2, and if England are outnumbered in the middle, France will play around them all game long and it’ll be a very long night for the defence. While I’m not exactly pushing for England going toe to toe, it’s important they can match up in certain areas to allow the difference-makers to be in good positions to create chances in attack. All eyes on Walker vs Mbappe, sure, but Saka vs Theo Hernandez is just as big, in both halves of the field. Rashford for Foden just for the speed in behind France’s defence from time to time on the counter.

Jamie Braidwood, sports writer

Three of our writers would start Rashford against France (Getty Images)

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Shaw; Kane, Rashford

I don’t mind making the case for Gareth Southgate to switch up his approach, and here’s why. I think this line-up looks more balanced. It’s important that Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier can double up on Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez, without leaving Luke Shaw exposed in what is expected to be more of a one-on-one battle with Ousmane Dembele on the opposite flank. Here, Shaw can still get forward and look to pin Dembele back, knowing that he has cover behind him. England can also still match France in midfield, while I have opted for Marcus Rashford to support Harry Kane.

Alex Pattle, sports writer

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

I think sticking with the XI that performed so well against Senegal has its own merits in terms of momentum, though of more importance, of course, is dealing with the specific threat posed by this France team. Handily, however, I do think the starting line-up from England’s last-16 win is best suited here. Any right back is likely to have trouble against Mbappe, but Walker and his speed might have more of a chance of neutralising the France forward than any other player in his position – even if the Man City defender’s fitness is of slight concern. In front of Walker, Saka is diligent enough to drop back and help out, and the same can be said of the dutiful Henderson in central midfield. Yet England must ensure that this focus on Mbappe does not allow Griezmann to drift into dangerous areas unattended; I have a sneaking feeling that he could end up being the actual difference-maker.