France play Australia to begin their World Cup defence in Qatar with Kylian Mbappe shouldering the pressure after the champions suffered plenty of injuries to key players in the build-up.

Karim Benzema joined N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku and Presnel Kimpembe on the sidelines ahead of the opening game.

Didier Deschamps still has plenty of firepower and Olivier Giroud may even improve their chances of winning as a selfless striker, given the side’s history in this tournament.

Australia will take inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s shock against Argentina as they look to pull off the upset as heavy underdogs here.

Follow all the action from Al-Janoub Stadium with our live blog below: