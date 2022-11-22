France vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as reigning champions begin title defence
Group D clash as Kylian Mbappe’s Les Bleus face the Socceroos at the Al-Janoub Stadium
France play Australia to begin their World Cup defence in Qatar with Kylian Mbappe shouldering the pressure after the champions suffered plenty of injuries to key players in the build-up.
Karim Benzema joined N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku and Presnel Kimpembe on the sidelines ahead of the opening game.
Didier Deschamps still has plenty of firepower and Olivier Giroud may even improve their chances of winning as a selfless striker, given the side’s history in this tournament.
Australia will take inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s shock against Argentina as they look to pull off the upset as heavy underdogs here.
Follow all the action from Al-Janoub Stadium with our live blog below:
Mexico 0-0 Poland
46 mins: Second half under way!
Mexico 0-0 Poland
Zalewski is replaced by Krystian Bielik for Poland.
Mexico 0-0 Poland
The second half is just a couple of moments away. Here’s a reminder of what happened in today’s other Group C game:
Mexico 0-0 Poland
Half-time: Goalless at the break. Mexico have been on top, though.
Mexico 0-0 Poland
45 mins: Just two minutes of added time at the added-time World Cup – a real rarity.
Mexico fail to make the corner count – not for the first time today – but hang onto the ball thereafter.
They’ve had the lion’s share of possession for some time now.
Mexico 0-0 Poland
45 mins: Lozano is brought down as he bursts into the Poland box, and he wants a free kick.
None is given, but the ball rolls to the onrushing Sanchez, who blasts a shot at goal!
Szczesny reacts well to tip the ball over the crossbar!
Mexico 0-0 Poland
44 mins: A sharp diagonal ball out to Lozano on the right is brought down really well by Mexico’s star man.
Some good interplay follows, but the move breaks down in the Poland box.
Mexico 0-0 Poland
40 mins: Again Mexico play a corner short, and it ends up being the wrong choice. They lose control as they try to work the ball across the edge of the Poland box, before losing possession altogether.
Mexico 0-0 Poland
38 mins: Lozano rolls in a low cross from the right, but it’s stabbed away by the retreating Poland defence.
Corner to Mexico.
Mexico 0-0 Poland
35 mins: Poland have failed to get the best out of Lewandowski so far. He’s not had enough service, and when his teammates have gotten the ball to him, the deliveries haven’t been clean enough.
