Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

France vs Australia live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know as the reigning champions start their title defence in Group D

Karl Matchett
Tuesday 22 November 2022 07:10
Comments
Deschamps: 'No apprehension ahead of start of World Cup defence'

The reigning World Cup champions France begin the defence of their title on Tuesday, facing Australia in Group D.

Didier Deschamps’ side will be without a couple of potential matchwinners after injuries to Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku, but they still have a host of elite stars in European game who could help them win a second straight trophy on the biggest stage.

Australia made it to Qatar thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Peru, having already beaten UAE in the Asian qualification section playoff.

They face a big challenge to make it through though, with Tunisia and Denmark the other sides in this quartet.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Recommended

When is France vs Australia?

The match kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

For a full list of which channels World Cup games will be shown on click here.

The Independent will be covering this game and every other one with our World Cup live blogs.

What is the team news?

Karim Benzema remains with the France squad but is out injured and could miss the entire tournament. On the other hand, both Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku were withdrawn from the squad after suffering injuries and replaced by Axel Disasi and Randal Kolo Muani respectively.

Australia have doubts over Ajdin Hrustic and Harry Souttar, with both coming back to full fitness after injuries - the latter a long-term one - but either one could yet be thrown straight in. Martin Boyle is out however and will not feature at Qatar 2022.

Predicted line-ups

FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Konate, L Hernandez, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

AUS - Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, Mabil, Hrustic, Leckie, Maclaren

Odds

France 2/7

Draw 26/5

Australia 12/1

Recommended

Prediction

A routine start to proceedings for the European nation, who should really cruise to victory across 90 minutes even if it’s tough going in the opening stages. France 4-0 Australia.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in