France vs Australia live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know as the reigning champions start their title defence in Group D
The reigning World Cup champions France begin the defence of their title on Tuesday, facing Australia in Group D.
Didier Deschamps’ side will be without a couple of potential matchwinners after injuries to Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku, but they still have a host of elite stars in European game who could help them win a second straight trophy on the biggest stage.
Australia made it to Qatar thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Peru, having already beaten UAE in the Asian qualification section playoff.
They face a big challenge to make it through though, with Tunisia and Denmark the other sides in this quartet.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is France vs Australia?
The match kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.
Where can I watch it?
This fixture will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.
For a full list of which channels World Cup games will be shown on click here.
The Independent will be covering this game and every other one with our World Cup live blogs.
What is the team news?
Karim Benzema remains with the France squad but is out injured and could miss the entire tournament. On the other hand, both Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku were withdrawn from the squad after suffering injuries and replaced by Axel Disasi and Randal Kolo Muani respectively.
Australia have doubts over Ajdin Hrustic and Harry Souttar, with both coming back to full fitness after injuries - the latter a long-term one - but either one could yet be thrown straight in. Martin Boyle is out however and will not feature at Qatar 2022.
Predicted line-ups
FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Konate, L Hernandez, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud
AUS - Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, Mabil, Hrustic, Leckie, Maclaren
Odds
France 2/7
Draw 26/5
Australia 12/1
Prediction
A routine start to proceedings for the European nation, who should really cruise to victory across 90 minutes even if it’s tough going in the opening stages. France 4-0 Australia.
