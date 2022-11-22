France vs Australia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out tonight?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Didier Deschamps leads France back into the World Cup on Tuesday, with Les Bleus looking to become the first national team to win successive finals since Brazil in 1958 and ‘62.

First up in their latest attempt is a Group D encounter with Australia, who have not reached the knockouts of the World Cup in 16 years - and that occasion, in Germany back in 2006, was the only time they have done so.

With Denmark and Tunisia the other sides in this group, Graham Arnold’s team will have to be at their absolute best to even stand a chance of making the top two.

For France, however, nothing but victory is expected from this game to put them on track for a place in the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is France vs Australia?

The match kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

For a full list of which channels World Cup games will be shown on click here.

The Independent will be covering this game and every other one with our World Cup live blogs.

What is the team news?

Karim Benzema remains with the France squad but is out injured and could miss the entire tournament. On the other hand, both Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku were withdrawn from the squad after suffering injuries and replaced by Axel Disasi and Randal Kolo Muani respectively.

Australia have doubts over Ajdin Hrustic and Harry Souttar, with both coming back to full fitness after injuries - the latter a long-term one - but either one could yet be thrown straight in. Martin Boyle is out however and will not feature at Qatar 2022.

Predicted line-ups

FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Konate, L Hernandez, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

AUS - Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, Mabil, Hrustic, Leckie, Maclaren

Odds

France 2/7

Draw 26/5

Australia 12/1

Prediction

A routine start to proceedings for the European nation, who should really cruise to victory across 90 minutes even if it’s tough going in the opening stages. France 4-0 Australia.