Germany World Cup 2022 squad: Mario Gotze and Kai Havertz headline selection for Qatar

The four-time champions are among the favourites to win in Qatar

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 10 November 2022 11:39
Musiala on his decision to play for Germany

Germany have included Mario Gotze in their World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.

The hero from the 2014 final is back after a five-year absence from Die Mannschaft after rejuvenating his career with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan are also among a star-studded squad, which also includes Leroy Sane and Antonio Rudiger.

Niclas Füllkrug is another eye-catching inclusion by Hansi Flick, with the Werder Bremen star uncapped.

Jonathan Tah, Robin Gosens, Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Nmecha and Florian Neuhaus fail to make the cut.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Wednesday 23 November: Germany vs Japan – 16:00

Sunday 27 November: Spain vs Germany – 22:00

Thursday 1 December: Costa Rica vs Germany – 22:00

Joachim Low (right) led Germany to the 2014 World Cup trophy in Brazil

(PA Archive)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Gunter (Freiburg).

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Karim-David Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Mario Gotze (Frankfurt)

Forwards: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

