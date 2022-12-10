Harry Kane becomes England’s joint top goalscorer after World Cup penalty

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Kane has equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record with 53 goals for the Three Lions after scoring against France at the World Cup.

The Tottenham striker converted a penalty against Les Bleus in the quarter-final tie in Qatar.

The goal brought England level in the last eight match against the current world champions, following Aurélien Tchouaméni’s opener.

And Kane had a chance to move clear and become the outright record goalscorer for his country, only to miss a second penalty after France had taken a 2-1 lead through Olivier Giroud.

Kane’s 53rd goal comes in just 80 caps for his country, with Rooney taking 120 matches to reach the milestone.

The spot kick came from a Tchouaméni foul on Bukayo Saka with Kane forced into a lengthy wait before stepping up.

Kylian Mbappe interrupted Kane’s preparation with a last-second message for Kane’s Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris.

But Kane composed himself and drilled the penalty to the left side of the goal, sending Lloris the wrong way.

It is Kane’s second goal of the tournament and takes his World Cup tally up to eight.

Gary Lineker has the World Cup record still on 10 goals, with 48 in total from 80 appearances.