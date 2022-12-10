England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates from quarter-final
Gareth Southgate’s England are looking to beat Kylian Mbappe and France to seal a place in the semi-finals in Qatar
England play France in a huge World Cup quarter-final in Qatar. The Three Lions face their toughest test of the tournament so far against the defending champions France after topping Group B and defeating Senegal in the last 16 to reach this stage.
Gareth Southgate has named an unchanged team for England’s first-ever match against France in the knockout stages of a major international tournament, which sees Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain their places in a 4-3-3 system.
The England manager has urged his team to be bold and attack France, who have in Kylian Mbappe this World Cup’s leading goalscorer and perhaps the most dangerous forward in football.
England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 but Southgate believes his team are better prepared for success now than four years ago. With millions around the country set to tune in, this could be the night that makes or breaks those hopes.
England 0-0 France
12 mins: Chance! Shaw dives into a tackle in midfield and doesn’t win the ball. A quick one-two gets Dembele into space on the right and he carries the ball up to the box before lifting a cross onto the head of Olivier Giroud.
The ball is slightly behind him though and his headed effort comes softly through to Jordan Pickford.
England 0-0 France
11 mins: Good defensive work from Jude Bellingham after England get drawn out of position on their left side. Dembele receives the ball and flicks it behind Shaw to play Griezmann into space alongside the box.
Bellingham darts back and lunges into a tackle, winning the ball and pushing it behind for a corner that Harry Kane clears at the near post.
England 0-0 France
8 mins: Mbappe receives the ball on the edge of the box and squares up to Walker before flicking the ball into the middle where Olivier Giroud attempts a scorpion kick and misses the ball.
It bobbles over to Shaw who is pressed by Dembele. He takes no chances and boots it out for a throw in.
England 0-0 France
6 mins: Phil Foden shifts the ball away from Ousmane Dembele and wins a free kick on the left wing inside France’s final third. Luke Shaw swings the set piece into the box but Dayot Upamecano wins the initial ball and nods it clear.
This has a been a good start for the neutrals. Both teams look bright, sharp and willing to get forward.
England 0-0 France
3 mins: Luke Shaw pushes forward on the left wing before linking up for Phil Foden and losing out to an interception as the ball gets squared across the face of the box.
France then break quickly with Theo Hernandez driving down the inside left before giving it to Kylian Mbappe. He drives at Kyle Walker and cuts inside but England get men back, mainly Jordan Henderson, and they stop Mbappe getting into the penalty area.
Kick off: England 0-0 France
Antoine Griezmann gets the quarter-final underway for France who work it immediately over to Kylian Mbappe on the left wing but Kyle Walker leaps in front of the winger and wins the ball for England.
Here come the players.
Harry Kane leads out the Three Lions at the Al Bayt Stadium. England look focused but so do France.
Les Bleus also have Kylian Mbappe on their side who is arguably the best player in the world right now.
The anthems are up next just before kick off.
Didier Deschamps and Gareth Southgate share systems, styles and selection process - but not yet success
It is a modern-day Entente Cordiale. Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps comprise a mutual admiration society. The England manager has been studying France’s successful 2018 World Cup campaign. His French counterpart approves of the way Southgate has overseen an improvement in England’s fortunes.
“I very much like Gareth,” he said. “We have met on a number of occasions and have talked about a number of things. He had a long and distinguished career and he is also a very good coach. He has enabled England to get some very good results over the years.”
Indeed, Deschamps believes he holds Southgate in higher esteem than many of the English. A soundtrack to the last World Cup was “Southgate, you’re the one.” By the time England lost 4-0 to Hungary in June, the message from the stands was different. “You don’t know what you’re doing,” was the verdict of many supporters.
If this World Cup with a series of successful calls - from backing Harry Maguire throughout to choosing Marcus Rashford against Wales to selecting Jordan Henderson against Senegal to preferring Phil Foden to Rashford on the left in the last 16 - has suggested Southgate actually has a sure touch, he also has a supporter in a World Cup winner. “If I am understood correctly, not everyone appreciates him so much in his own country,” Deschamps said.
Deschamps and Southgate share many similarities - but not yet success
Another quirk of the World Cup quarter-finals will see Tottenham goalkeeper and Les Bleus captain Hugo Lloris come directly up against club teammate and Three Lions skipper Harry Kane
Bellingham breaking records
Jude Bellingham is the youngest player to start a World Cup quarter-final for England (19 years, 164 days) - the previous youngest was Wayne Rooney vs Portugal in 2006 (20 years, 250 days).
Can he become the youngest English player to reach the semi-finals?
