Harry Kane under no illusions of challenge England face against France
Kane scored as England beat Senegal to advance to the quarter-finals in Qatar
Captain Harry Kane is expecting a "really tough evening" when England play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
Goals from Kane, Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka sealed an all-too-comfortable win over Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.
Next up is the quarter-finals and a meeting with the defending champions.
After cruising through the last-16, Kane is under no illusions as to the challenge his side will face on Saturday.
"It was a solid performance, we took our chances," he said of the 3-0 win. "France are a great team, they’re reigning world champions. It's going to be really tough evening."
The skipper's first-half goal was a first at the tournament and he was delighted to break his duck.
"I had so much time, the ball just sat up nicely, the connection was perfect," he added. "I had a chance before that which I should have done better with, so it was nice to see that one go in.
“I'm a striker, so whenever I score I'm always happy."
Kane also offered support for Raheem Sterling, who missed Sunday's game after a robbery at his home in London caused to him to return to the UK on the eve of the match.
"Our thoughts are with him and his family," Kane added. "It's a private matter. It's never easy to see a teammate and a friend have to deal with something like that."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies