Harry Kane under no illusions of challenge England face against France

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Captain Harry Kane is expecting a "really tough evening" when England play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Goals from Kane, Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka sealed an all-too-comfortable win over Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.

Next up is the quarter-finals and a meeting with the defending champions.

After cruising through the last-16, Kane is under no illusions as to the challenge his side will face on Saturday.

"It was a solid performance, we took our chances," he said of the 3-0 win. "France are a great team, they’re reigning world champions. It's going to be really tough evening."

The skipper's first-half goal was a first at the tournament and he was delighted to break his duck.

"I had so much time, the ball just sat up nicely, the connection was perfect," he added. "I had a chance before that which I should have done better with, so it was nice to see that one go in.

“I'm a striker, so whenever I score I'm always happy."

Kane also offered support for Raheem Sterling, who missed Sunday's game after a robbery at his home in London caused to him to return to the UK on the eve of the match.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family," Kane added. "It's a private matter. It's never easy to see a teammate and a friend have to deal with something like that."