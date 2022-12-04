Jump to content

Harry Kane under no illusions of challenge England face against France

Kane scored as England beat Senegal to advance to the quarter-finals in Qatar

Ben Burrows
Al Bayt Stadium
Sunday 04 December 2022 21:35
Comments
World Cup: Fans react to England's winning goals against Senegal

Captain Harry Kane is expecting a "really tough evening" when England play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Goals from Kane, Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka sealed an all-too-comfortable win over Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.

Next up is the quarter-finals and a meeting with the defending champions.

After cruising through the last-16, Kane is under no illusions as to the challenge his side will face on Saturday.

"It was a solid performance, we took our chances," he said of the 3-0 win. "France are a great team, they’re reigning world champions. It's going to be really tough evening."

The skipper's first-half goal was a first at the tournament and he was delighted to break his duck.

"I had so much time, the ball just sat up nicely, the connection was perfect," he added. "I had a chance before that which I should have done better with, so it was nice to see that one go in.

“I'm a striker, so whenever I score I'm always happy."

Kane also offered support for Raheem Sterling, who missed Sunday's game after a robbery at his home in London caused to him to return to the UK on the eve of the match.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family," Kane added. "It's a private matter. It's never easy to see a teammate and a friend have to deal with something like that."

