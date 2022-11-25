England vs USA commentators: Who are ITV pundits at Qatar World Cup?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are taking on USA at the World Cup in Qatar tonight as they look to build upon their impressive 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.

Every World Cup game from Qatar is being shown live in the UK on either the BBC or ITV, with England’s second match on ITV and across all the broadcaster’s streaming platforms.

That means the game will be soundtracked by ITV’s commentary ‘A-team’ of Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon – and the people on the microphone always divide opinion.

Analyst Dixon made over 450 league appearances for Arsenal before turning to punditry.

Lead commentator Matterface primarily appears on ITV but also commentates on TalkSport radio.

The studio coverage for England vs USA is led by presenter Mark Pougatch, and he is joined by pundits Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright. Laura Woods and Karen Karney bring pitchside insight.

ITV have first and second pick of the round of 16 and first pick of the quarter-finals. They will also broadcast one of the semi-finals and the final.

Before the tournament, ITV’s director of sport, Niall Sloane, said: “The World Cup is the biggest sporting event of the year and ITV are committed to bring viewers the very best extensive coverage of the tournament accompanied by expert punditry and analysis.

“We will immerse viewers into the tournament with our live coverage, highlight shows, podcasts, online and social media content, ensuring viewers do not miss a minute of the action”.