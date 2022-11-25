England vs USA commentators: Who are ITV pundits at Qatar World Cup?
Lee Dixon is the analyst in the commentary box alongside lead commentator Sam Matterface
Qatar World Cup: England team should have worn OneLove armband, says Roy Keane
England are taking on USA at the World Cup in Qatar tonight as they look to build upon their impressive 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.
Every World Cup game from Qatar is being shown live in the UK on either the BBC or ITV, with England’s second match on ITV and across all the broadcaster’s streaming platforms.
That means the game will be soundtracked by ITV’s commentary ‘A-team’ of Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon – and the people on the microphone always divide opinion.
Analyst Dixon made over 450 league appearances for Arsenal before turning to punditry.
Lead commentator Matterface primarily appears on ITV but also commentates on TalkSport radio.
The studio coverage for England vs USA is led by presenter Mark Pougatch, and he is joined by pundits Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright. Laura Woods and Karen Karney bring pitchside insight.
ITV have first and second pick of the round of 16 and first pick of the quarter-finals. They will also broadcast one of the semi-finals and the final.
Before the tournament, ITV’s director of sport, Niall Sloane, said: “The World Cup is the biggest sporting event of the year and ITV are committed to bring viewers the very best extensive coverage of the tournament accompanied by expert punditry and analysis.
“We will immerse viewers into the tournament with our live coverage, highlight shows, podcasts, online and social media content, ensuring viewers do not miss a minute of the action”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies