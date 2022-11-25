England vs USA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Final score, result, reaction as England headed for frustrating stalemate
England take on America in their second Group B game at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.
Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate has therefore named an unchanged team.
England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the USA at a World Cup. The USA famously defeated England at the 1950 World Cup, before Rob Green’s error resulted in a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.
The match begins at 10pm local time (7pm GMT) and will be live on ITV. For those in the US, it's 2pm ET/11pm PT and is being broadcast on Fox and Telemundo.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
90+1 minutes: Maguire wins the header from Trippier’s delivery - but he can only pump it into the floor and it’s easy for Turner.
Three to go...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
90 mins: Henderson wins a free-kick just inside the American half...
England take it quickly, Henderson crosses, and Moore heads behind.
England corner. Four minutes of added-time...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
87 mins: Rashford receives the ball inside on the right, comes over to the left and has the ball at his feet.
The England sub has the right idea in trying to curl it into the top corner - but it’s comfortably into the hands of Turner.
It’s just not clicked for England tonight!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
85 mins: Shaw whips in an excellent delivery from a free-kick - but no England players is near it!
Five to go. Heading for a goalless draw here.. unless...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
83 mins: Two more changes for the USA: Weah and Wright OFF, Reyna and Sargent ON.
Both starting strikers off the States... settling for a point?
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
82 mins: Henderson’s cross into the box is too high - and Turner collects comfortably.
He’s looked assured has USA keeper Matt Turner. Then again, he hasn’t been overly troubled you’d have to say!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
79 mins: Moore is now up against Jack Grealish and immediately fouls the England winger.
Just over 10 to go - will we have some late drama?!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
77 mins: Kane tries to squeeze a pass through to Saka, but the Arsenal man can’t keep hold of it.
First two subs for USA: Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson comes on for Weston McKennie while Shaquell Moore replaces Sergino Dest.
Dest not happy about being replaced.
Meanwhile for England: Marcus Rashford comes on for Bukayo Saka.
Can he make as quick an impact as he did on Monday against Iran?
Still no Foden...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
74 mins: Stones with no options with the ball at his feet and he lumps it aimlessly up the pitch through to Turner.
Game has hit a lull a bit here; USA have lost their momentum of 10 minutes ago.
England? Still to hit into gear.
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
72 mins: Promising first run by Grealish on the left up against Dest - he skips past him but just has too many men to then beat in the box.
Dest has just gone down with a touch of cramp... looks fine to continue. The USA yet to make a change.
