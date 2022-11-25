✕ Close England squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clash

England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate has therefore named an unchanged team.

England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the USA at a World Cup. The USA famously defeated England at the 1950 World Cup, before Rob Green’s error resulted in a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.

The match begins at 10pm local time (7pm GMT) and will be live on ITV. For those in the US, it's 2pm ET/11pm PT and is being broadcast on Fox and Telemundo.

Follow all the action with our live blog below