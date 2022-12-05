Daring Japan showcase brave new era at World Cup despite penalty heartache

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A cruel end for Japan, but this gutsy and adventurous World Cup campaign can inspire an exciting future.

Falling 3-1 on penalties after handing Croatia a fright, Japan must harness the pain of Takumi Minamino Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida’s costly misses to embolden this exciting team, who entertained throughout their time in Qatar.

Denied the last eight berth they covet so much, they can have few regrets from this daring tie, which delivered a brave gameplan from the outset.

Outplayed for large spells against Germany and tasked with chasing the game against Spain, Japan have thrived under pressure with their instinct. Then, burdened by responsibility and expectation against Costa Rica, Hajime Moriyasu’s side wilted.

But this last 16 tie at the Al Janoub Stadium illustrated the evolution of the Samurai Blue. Outfought and outplayed three years ago in a 3-1 defeat to Qatar in the Asia Cup final, Japan this time refused to leave the big stage with regrets in pursuit of a first-ever quarter-final berth. That will have to wait to 2026.

But here they opted for a more considered, intricate style, adding adventure and ambition after energy and industry in frantic spells inspired those shock victories.

Neat passing patterns undressed Croatia throughout the first half and even when the 2018 finalists appeared set, the Japanese imagination unveiled a deeper side to their football. Hidemasa Morita backheeled the ball while stuck facing the corner flag and his midfield partner Wataru Endo delivered the perfect reverse ball to dissect Croatia’s backline and find Daichi Kamada in space. The wantaway Frankfurt star carved out space for the shot, but his effort sailed over. This highlight perfectly demonstrated the evolving Japanese style and profile this diverse squad can boast.

If Japan’s intent was to outplay Croatia, they happily posed enough questions to test their fundamentals. Daizen Maeda’s tenacious work to lead the line enabled Moriyasu’s 3-4-3 to thrive.

Japan's players celebrate their first goal (AFP via Getty Images)

Scurrying across the front line, even Dominik Livakovic was almost burnt by his tireless work, narrowly avoiding a deflection from his clearance. Maeda’s explosive work soon crowded Croatia in their own third by hurrying Josko Gvardiol and Dejan Lovren.

The latter was caught on his heels with Maeda’s explosive movement to the nearpost bringing him within inches of the relentless Junya Ito’s enticing delivery.

The quick, incisive passing seen early on left Croatia befuddled while defending a corner and Japan ruthlessly applied the pressure as the space opened up. Ritsu Doan expertly worked a short corner before whipping in a cross that left Bruno Petkovic confused and Yoshida wriggling free to smash back across goal. Ivan Perisic’s marking was equally loose as Maeda slipped in to convert.

Croatia leant on their experience, gradually growing into the game and posing questions of Japan with the game in the balance. Ivan Perisic’s instinctive flick of the head, utilising the pace on an ambitious Lovren cross from deep, nestled into the bottom corner to bring parity to this compelling contest.

The game meandered towards penalties in extra-time as weary legs stymied both sides’ intent. But extra-time also provides a snapshot of Japan’s initial instinct in this tournament: disciplined, resolute but still determined to put in a surge like a drained prize fighter putting together a flurry of shots in the 12th round.

Penalties, then, an art Japan are yet to master after a hat-trick of misses condemned them to another last 16 exit. But this adventure is not for nothing, once the pain subsides, Japan will reflect on a bold new era.