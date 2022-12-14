Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Argentinian journalist gave an impassioned speech to Lionel Messi after his man-of-the-match performance in Argentina’s World Cup semi-final win over Croatia, telling the football icon that his impact on people’s lives will always be a greater achievement than winning any trophy.

Messi was exceptional against Croatia, scoring a penalty and producing a magical assist for teammate Julian Alvarez as Argentina swept into the final with a 3-0 win. The 35-year-old will now get one last chance at winning the World Cup on Sunday against either France or Morocco, and a shot at redemption having lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.

Journalist Sofia Martinez told Messi that bringing the home trophy would not change his status in Argentina.

“The last thing I want to tell you … I just wanted to say, the World Cup final is coming and sure, we (Argentinians) all want to win the Cup, but I just want to tell you that no matter the result, the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I’m being serious.

“There’s no kid who doesn’t have your shirt, no matter if it’s fake, real or a homemade one. Truly you made your mark in everyone’s life and that to me is beyond winning any World Cup. No one else can take that from you and this is my gratitude, for such happiness you bring to a lot of people.”

She added: “I seriously hope you take these words in your heart because I really believe that’s more important than winning a World Cup, and you already have it, so thank you, captain.”

An emotional Messi responded: “I have felt the love of the people. It is no longer only the result but the road we have traveled. Before in Argentina, it was valued to win or lose, but I think people now value other things.”

Messi later confirmed he will play his last World Cup game in Sunday’s final.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole. “It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best.”

Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano. With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

“It’s all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all,” he added. “We’re just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time.”

Tuesday’s victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team’s sixth World Cup final appearance.

France meet Morocco in the other semi-final later on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Reuters