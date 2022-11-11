Jump to content

Netherlands World Cup squad: Uncapped Xavi Simons preferred to Donny van de Beek

The 19-year-old Simons has impressed at PSV following his move from Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 11 November 2022 11:52
The Netherlands have included uncapped midfielder Xavi Simons in their World Cup squad, but there is no place for Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek or Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Simons, 19, has impressed at PSV this season and has been selected by Louis van Gaal as the Netherlands return to the World Cup following their failure to qualify in 2018.

Virgil van Dijk will captain the side after missing the Euro 2020 finals through injury, alongside established internationals Mathijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.

Simons was included in Van Gaal’s 39-man preliminary squad and retains his place, but Gravenberch, Newcastle defender Sven Botman, Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malan and VIillarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma have not made the cut.

Van de Beek was not included in the preliminary squad and despite making three consecutive starts for United the former Ajax midfielder was unable to earn a recall.

Former Liverpool midfielder and vice captain Georginio Wijnaldum is out through injury, leaving just three players with previous World Cup experience in the squad: Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij and Depay.

Confirmed Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (sc Heerenveen)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale), Mathijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Xavi Simons (PSV)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp FC), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş)

