World Cup 2022 LIVE: Spain and Netherlands set to name squads and latest news after England announcement
World Cup squads are taking shape with the tournament now just nine days away - follow for latest World Cup news and updates
With the dust settling on England’s World Cup squad announcement, the build-up to Qatar continues as Spain and the Netherlands prepare to name their selections for the tournament.
James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Conor Gallagher were the headline picks from Southgate’s 26-man group, with Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori among those disappointed to be left out.
Germany and Belgium also named their squads on Thursday, with all eyes now turning to Luis Enrique’s Spain and Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands ahead of their announcements. It comes ahead of the final weekend of club action before the World Cup begins, with Premier League managers set to offer any updates in today’s press conferences on fitness or injury concerns.
Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below
‘We will speak’: Gareth Southgate hits back at Fifa’s ‘focus on football’ message
Gareth Southgate has told Fifa “I’ll choose if I’m going to speak or not”, as he declared it “unlikely” that anyone at the World Cup would follow the governing body’s advice to stick to football.
In a letter leaked online last week, Fifa wrote to the 32 World Cup nations pleading with them to focus on the game rather than human rights issues in Qatar.
The Independent has been told that the letter was greeted with derision by national bodies, given that the very selection of Qatar as a host has led to them constantly having to field difficult questions on non-football issues.
Spain World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
A decade after winning their last major title, Spain enter this winter’s World Cup with their eyes on the prize.
Spain’s victory at Euro 2012 capped off a remarkable three-peat of trophy wins, which took in the 2008 European championship – their first triumph since 1964 – and the 2010 World Cup, where a golden generation secured the nation’s first world title.
La Roja then disappointed in 2014, however, succumbing to the recent world title-defence curse of exiting the next World Cup in the group stage, before putting in underwhelming efforts at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup to bow out in the last 16 on both occasions.
Gareth Southgate accepts Qatar issues likely to remain World Cup talking point
England manager Gareth Southgate believes it is “highly unlikely” he will only be talking about football when the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.
Controversy has surrounded the Gulf state hosting the finals since they were awarded in 2010, with the country’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships among the issues which have caused the most concern.
Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, wrote to the association leaders of the 32 competing nations last week urging them not to “allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists”.
