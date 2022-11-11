✕ Close Gareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussions

With the dust settling on England’s World Cup squad announcement, the build-up to Qatar continues as Spain and the Netherlands prepare to name their selections for the tournament.

James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Conor Gallagher were the headline picks from Southgate’s 26-man group, with Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori among those disappointed to be left out.

Germany and Belgium also named their squads on Thursday, with all eyes now turning to Luis Enrique’s Spain and Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands ahead of their announcements. It comes ahead of the final weekend of club action before the World Cup begins, with Premier League managers set to offer any updates in today’s press conferences on fitness or injury concerns.

Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below

