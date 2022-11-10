Portugal World Cup squad: Cristiano Ronaldo selected to play in fifth tournament
Renato Sanchez was a notable omission from the squad named by Fernando Santos
Cristiano Ronaldo will play at his fifth World Cup after being named in Portugal’s 26-man squad for Qatar.
The Manchester United forward, 37, leads a star-studded group of forwards that includes Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, as well as midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.
Defender Pepe will also appear at another World Cup at the age of 39, with Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo and United’s Diogo Dalot also named.
Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and Wolves captain Ruben Neves also make the squad but coach Fernando Santos has left out Renato Sanches, who was one of the breakout stars of the country’s Euro 2016 triumph, as well as the experienced Joao Moutinho.
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is unavailable due to injury while the uncapped Benfica full-back Antonio Silva receives his first call-up.
Portugal will take on Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.
Confirmed Portugal squad
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma), José Sa (Wolverhampton)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Manchester City). Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Pepe (Porto), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio (Porto). Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)
Forwards: André Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Rafael Leão (AC Milan)
