World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITV

Check where to see every game at the finals including the group stage games for England and Wales

Karl Matchett
Tuesday 13 December 2022 14:14
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

The World Cup 2022 has reached the business end and, while off the pitch controversy continues to reign and the headline-makers continue to be the host nation’s late changes to rules, on the pitch there will still be millions who tune in for games.

In the UK, every single match will be shown free-to-air across either BBC or ITV, with both broadcasters now having announced their line-ups of pundits, analysts and commentators - which in itself is always a tournament talking point.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch every game, with updates to come for the knock-out phase in Qatar.

Where BBC is listed as the broadcaster, the TV channel will be BBC One unless otherwise noted and the game will be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer.

When ITV is listed, the TV channel will be ITV1 unless otherwise noted and games will be streamed via ITVX, the new online service replacing ITV Hub. These games will also be on STV where available.

Knock-out schedule and TV channels

We’re down to the semi-final stage, with all four remaining matches selected as follows by the broadcasters:

Tuesday 13 December

Argentina v Croatia, 7pm on ITV 1

Wednesday 14 December

France v Morocco, 7pm on BBC 1

Saturday 17 December

Third-place play-off, 3pm on BBC 1

Sunday 18 December

World Cup final, 3pm on BBC 1 and ITV 1

The schedule for all knock-out games is already set, including the kick-off times and venues, and can be viewed in full here.

Group stage schedule and TV channels

Sunday November 20

  • Qatar v Ecuador, 7pm, BBC

Monday 21 November

  • England v Iran, 1pm, BBC
  • Senegal v Netherlands, 4pm, ITV
  • USA v Wales, 7pm, ITV

Tuesday 22 November

  • Argentina v Saudi Arabia, 10am, ITV
  • Denmark v Tunisia, 1pm, ITV
  • Mexico v Poland, 4pm, BBC
  • France v Australia, 7pm, BBC

Wednesday 23 November

  • Morocco v Croatia, 10am, ITV
  • Germany v Japan, 1pm, ITV
  • Spain v Costa Rica, 4pm, ITV
  • Belgium v Canada, 7pm, BBC

Thursday 24 November

  • Switzerland v Cameroon, 10am, ITV
  • Uruguay v South Korea, 1pm, BBC
  • Portugal v Ghana, 4pm, ITV
  • Brazil v Serbia, 7pm, BBC

Friday 25 November

  • Wales v Iran, 10am, BBC
  • Qatar v Senegal, 1pm, BBC
  • Netherlands v Ecuador, 4pm, ITV
  • England v USA, 7pm, ITV

Saturday 26 November

  • Tunisia v Australia, 10am, BBC
  • Poland v Saudi Arabia, 1pm, ITV
  • France v Denmark, 4pm, ITV
  • Argentina v Mexico, 7pm, ITV

Sunday 27 November

  • Japan v Costa Rica, 10am, ITV
  • Belgium v Morocco, 1pm, BBC
  • Croatia v Canada, 4pm, BBC
  • Spain v Germany, 7pm, BBC

Monday 28 November

  • Cameroon v Serbia, 10am, ITV
  • South Korea v Ghana, 1pm, BBC
  • Brazil v Switzerland, 4pm, ITV
  • Portugal v Uruguay, 7pm, ITV

Tuesday 29 November

  • Ecuador v Senegal, 3pm, ITV
  • Netherlands v Qatar, 3pm, ITV
  • Iran v USA, 7pm, BBC
  • Wales v England, 7pm, BBC

Wednesday 30 November

  • Tunisia v France, 3pm, BBC
  • Australia v Denmark, 3pm, BBC
  • Poland v Argentina, 7pm, BBC
  • Saudi Arabia v Mexico, 7pm, BBC

Thursday 1 December

  • Canada v Morocco, 4pm, BBC
  • Croatia v Belgium, 4pm, BBC
  • Japan v Spain, 7pm, ITV
  • Costa Rica v Germany, 7pm, ITV

Friday 2 December

  • Ghana v Uruguay, 4pm, BBC
  • South Korea v Portugal, 4pm, BBC
  • Serbia v Switzerland, 7pm, ITV
  • Cameroon v Brazil, 7pm, ITV

