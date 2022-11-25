England vs USA LIVE World Cup 2022: Latest score, goals and updates as Harry Kane has early chance blocked
England take on America in their second Group B game at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar
World Cup: US goalkeeper Matt Turner dubs England ‘tournament favourites’
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.
Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate has therefore named an unchanged team.
England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the USA at a World Cup. The USA famously defeated England at the 1950 World Cup, before Rob Green’s error resulted in a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.
The match begins at 10pm local time (7pm GMT) and will be live on ITV. For those in the US, it's 2pm ET/11pm PT and is being broadcast on Fox and Telemundo.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
17 mins: First potent attack from USA now!
Striker Haji Wright is first to the cross in the box, beating Maguire to it, but he can only head comfortably wide of Jordan Pickford’s goal!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
14 mins: Kane tries a Richarlison!
Saka’s cross is deflected up into the air and just as the England captain looks to pull the trigger with an acrobatic effort... USA midfielder Weston McKennie manage to get a head to the ball!
England now firmly on top!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
11 mins: Harry Maguire does brilliantly to keep the ball in on the far side after the corner is originally cleared, before Mason Mount has a speculative effort from long-range and it goes way into the stands!
First real signs of promise from England though!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
10 mins: First BIG chance for Harry Kane!
It’s a terrific one-two between Bellingham and Saka down the right, with the Arsenal man feeding the captain in the box - but his goalbound shot is blocked by Walker Zimmerman!
Corner...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
6 mins: Hesitant start from England. Maguire pulls a pass wide of Luke Shaw on the left-hand side
USA are pushing right up on the centre backs, playing a much higher line than Iran did on Monday...
The Three Lions yet to get out of their own half really!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
4 mins: US left back Antonee Robinson surges down the left-hand side but Kieran Trippier does well to deflect the ball off the American defender.
USA have had the majority of the ball so far, in fact...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
2 mins: An early nervy kick-out from US goalkeeper Matt Turner, gifting England possession with a throw-in - but the US break out well.
Luke Shaw with an early foul the other way...
England 0-0 USA
KICK-OFF: We’re underway at the Al Bayt Stadium!
England with their first unchanged starting XI in 53 games - can they deliver another convincing three points in Qatar?
The England XI take the knee prior to the referee’s whistle.
World Cup 2022: England vs USA - A reminder of the starting XIs tonight!
England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling
USA XI: Turner; Dest, Ream, Zimmerman, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Wright, Pulisic
England vs USA commentators: Who are ITV pundits at Qatar World Cup?
England are taking on USA at the World Cup in Qatar tonight as they look to build upon their impressive 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.
Every World Cup game from Qatar is being shown live in the UK on either the BBC or ITV, with England’s second match on ITV and across all the broadcaster’s streaming platforms.
That means the game will be soundtracked by ITV’s commentary ‘A-team’ of Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon – and the people on the microphone always divide opinion.
Analyst Dixon made over 450 league appearances for Arsenal before turning to punditry.
Lead commentator Matterface primarily appears on ITV but also commentates on TalkSport radio.
England vs USA commentators: Who are ITV pundits at Qatar World Cup?
Lee Dixon is the analyst in the commentary box alongside lead commentator Sam Matterface
