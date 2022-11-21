✕ Close Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal on Qatar

The second World Cup 2022 game in Group A sees African champions Senegal face off against the Netherlands in a clash that could determine the eventual fate of the group. Both sides are tipped to make it into the knockouts, ahead of Ecuador and hosts Qatar, so today’s encounter may decide who finishes top.

Netherlands are fancied by some to go the distance at the which would cap a remarkable turnaround for the Oranje after they failed to even qualify four years ago with coach Louis van Gaal hoping for his side to dominate the group to put themselves into a good position to start the knockout rounds.

Prior to their absence at Russia 2018 they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there is an expectation and optimism in the country that they can return to prominence this time around.

Menawhile, Senegal come into the World Cup on the back of gut-punching news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament. He was a vital part of their qualifying campaign and scored the goals to both win them the Afcon and qualify for Qatar. The Lions of Teranga will now have to rely on Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly who will play pivotal roles if the African nation are to reach the last 16.

Follow all the action from Qatar with out live blog below: