Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group A clash
The African champions face European heavyweights in opening World Cup encounter
Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal on Qatar
The second World Cup 2022 game in Group A sees African champions Senegal face off against the Netherlands in a clash that could determine the eventual fate of the group. Both sides are tipped to make it into the knockouts, ahead of Ecuador and hosts Qatar, so today’s encounter may decide who finishes top.
Netherlands are fancied by some to go the distance at the which would cap a remarkable turnaround for the Oranje after they failed to even qualify four years ago with coach Louis van Gaal hoping for his side to dominate the group to put themselves into a good position to start the knockout rounds.
Prior to their absence at Russia 2018 they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there is an expectation and optimism in the country that they can return to prominence this time around.
Menawhile, Senegal come into the World Cup on the back of gut-punching news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament. He was a vital part of their qualifying campaign and scored the goals to both win them the Afcon and qualify for Qatar. The Lions of Teranga will now have to rely on Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly who will play pivotal roles if the African nation are to reach the last 16.
Follow all the action from Qatar with out live blog below:
Senegal vs Netherlands
Here’s a look at a couple of the Netherlands’ key players...
Star – Virgil van Djik: An ACL injury cruelly denied the Liverpool defender his first appearance at a major tournament when he missed Euro 2020, and he will relish the opportunity of playing in Qatar. He remains one of the world’s top defenders, returning to his best last season, and although there have been question marks this campaign - the presence of the colossus helps bring certainty and assurance to the side that was missing at the Euros.
Breakout talent – Cody Gakpo: Manchester United sniffed around the PSV winger this summer and their interest was mirrorer by a host of other Premier League sides. Homegrown talent rarely stays in the Eredivisie for long and the 23-year-old certainty seems to be the next one off the block. A tall, rangy forward who looks to cut inside onto his right foot and is not shy of shooting at goal, he is among the top goalscorers in Europe this season.
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad guide, fixtures and ones to watch
The Netherlands are in form ahead of their return to the World Cup, but is it enough to make Louis van Gaal’s side contenders?
Senegal vs Netherlands
The second World Cup 2022 game in Group A sees African champions Senegal face off against the Netherlands in a clash that could determine the eventual fate of the group. Both sides are tipped to make it into the knockouts, ahead of Ecuador and hosts Qatar, so today’s encounter may decide who finishes top.
Netherlands are fancied by some to go the distance at the which would cap a remarkable turnaround for the Oranje after they failed to even qualify four years ago with coach Louis van Gaal hoping for his side to dominate the group to put themselves into a good position to start the knockout rounds.
Prior to their absence at Russia 2018 they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there is an expectation and optimism in the country that they can return to prominence this time around.
Menawhile, Senegal come into the World Cup on the back of gut-punching news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament. He was a vital part of their qualifying campaign and scored the goals to both win them the Afcon and qualify for Qatar. The Lions of Teranga will now have to rely on Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly who will play pivotal roles if the African nation are to reach the last 16.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies