Spain hope to get their World Cup 2022 campaign off to a winning start when they take on Costa Rica in their Group E opener this afternoon. Luis Enrique’s side have been drawn in a potentially tricky group that also features Germany and Japan so three points from this fixture will ease any pressure on the European side.

Since winning the World Cup in 2010, La Roja have underperformed on football’s biggest stage. They crashed out in the group stages when defending the title in 2014 and lost to Russia in a last 16 penalty shootout four years ago. Enrique has gathered a squad of young, attacking talent who will no doubt believe they can take Spain back to their former glory.

This new generation of Spanish players narrowly missed out on a place in the Euro 2020 final last summer after losing to Italy in the semi-finals (through another penalty shootout) but with Barcelona’s Pedri (19), and Gavi (18) set to start in midfield La Roja are well set to shine in Qatar.

Their opponents today are World Cup dark horses Costa Rica. In 2014 they shocked England and Italy to qualify out of the group alongside Uruguay before losing a penalty shoot-out to the Netherlands for a place in the semi-finals. Keylor Navas and Joel Campbell featured in that tournament and remain a key part of the team this time around.

