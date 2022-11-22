Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica in Group E.

La Roja have struggled at the World Cup since their 2010 victory in South Africa, crashing out of the group stages as defending champions in Brazil and then losing on penalties in the last 16 to Russia four years ago.

But Luis Enrique is now leading a new generation, with Spain narrowly missing out on a place in the Euro 2020 final last summer after losing to Italy in a semi-final shootout.

With Germany and Japan also in Group E, Spain will want to get off to a good start ahead of their meeting with the four-time champions on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs Costa Rica?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Spain have no reported injury concerns following Jose Gaya’s withdrawal. The defence looks settled, with Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres and Jordi Alba at the back, while Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri should start in midfield.

Alvaro Morata will continue as Spain’s number nine, with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati competing to start alongside him in attack. Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams are all contenders for a place, though.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Fati

Costa Rica: Navas; C Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, G Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell

Odds

Spain: 2/11

Draw: 15/2

Costa Rica: 24/1

Prediction

Goals remain a concern for Spain and they can sometimes get anxious if they don’t take their early chances. But this is a team who look settled and ready for a strong start. Anything else would be a big shock. Spain 4-1 Costa Rica