Spain will look to put disappointing recent performances at the World Cup behind them when they open against Costa Rica.

Since winning the tournament in 2010, La Roja have crashed out in the group stages in 2014 and were knocked out on penalties by Russia in 2018 in the last 16.

They have been drawn alongside Germany and Japan in Group E, with the odds certainly looking stacked against Costa Rica.

But Costa Rica made it out of a difficult group in 2014, shocking England and Italy to qualify alongside Uruguay, and were a penalty shoot-out away from beating Netherlands to a semi-final place.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs Costa Rica?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Spain have no reported injury concerns following Jose Gaya’s withdrawal. The defence looks settled, with Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres and Jordi Alba at the back, while Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri should start in midfield.

Alvaro Morata will continue as Spain’s number nine, with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati competing to start alongside him in attack. Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams are all contenders for a place, though.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Fati

Costa Rica: Navas; C Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, G Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell

Odds

Spain: 2/11

Draw: 15/2

Costa Rica: 24/1

Prediction

Goals remain a concern for Spain and they can sometimes get anxious if they don’t take their early chances. But this is a team who look settled and ready for a strong start. Anything else would be a big shock. Spain 4-1 Costa Rica