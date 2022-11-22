Spain vs Costa Rica predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group E clash
Spain take on Costa Rica in Group E of the World Cup.
Spain have been disappointing at World Cups since winning the tournament in 2010 but Luis Enrique is leading a bright new generation in Qatar.
Barcelona’s Pedri, 19, and Gavi, 18, are set to start in midfield, with La Roja offering a reminder of their quality when they reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
Costa Rica return to the World Cup following their brilliant run to the quarter-finals in 2014. Keylor Navas, Bryan Oviedo and Joel Campbell remain a key part of the team.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Spain vs Costa Rica?
The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?
It will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
What is the team news?
Spain have no reported injury concerns following Jose Gaya’s withdrawal. The defence looks settled, with Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres and Jordi Alba at the back, while Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri should start in midfield.
Alvaro Morata will continue as Spain’s number nine, with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati competing to start alongside him in attack. Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams are all contenders for a place, though.
Predicted line-ups
Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Fati
Costa Rica: Navas; C Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, G Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell
Odds
Spain: 2/11
Draw: 15/2
Costa Rica: 24/1
Prediction
Goals remain a concern for Spain and they can sometimes get anxious if they don’t take their early chances. But this is a team who look settled and ready for a strong start. Anything else would be a big shock. Spain 4-1 Costa Rica
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies