Spain play Costa Rica in their opening match of the World Cup.

Group E is one of the toughest in the tournament, with Germany and Japan also involved.

Spain have not won a knockout match at a World Cup since winning the tournament in 2010 and La Roja will be hoping for an improvement in Qatar.

Luis Enrique is leading a bright young team, with midfielder Pedri the star of Spain’s new generation.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs Costa Rica?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Spain have no reported injury concerns following Jose Gaya’s withdrawal. The defence looks settled, with Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres and Jordi Alba at the back, while Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri should start in midfield.

Alvaro Morata will continue as Spain’s number nine, with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati competing to start alongside him in attack. Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams are all contenders for a place, though.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Fati

Costa Rica: Navas; C Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, G Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell

Odds

Spain: 2/11

Draw: 15/2

Costa Rica: 24/1

Prediction

Goals remain a concern for Spain and they can sometimes get anxious if they don’t take their early chances. But this is a team who look settled and ready for a strong start. Anything else would be a big shock. Spain 4-1 Costa Rica