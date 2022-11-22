Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What TV channel is Spain vs Costa Rica on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group E clash

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 22 November 2022 11:23
Comments
Roy Keane says World Cup 'shouldn't be here' during ITV broadcast from Qatar

Spain play Costa Rica in their opening match of the World Cup.

Group E is one of the toughest in the tournament, with Germany and Japan also involved.

Spain have not won a knockout match at a World Cup since winning the tournament in 2010 and La Roja will be hoping for an improvement in Qatar.

Luis Enrique is leading a bright young team, with midfielder Pedri the star of Spain’s new generation.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Spain vs Costa Rica?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Spain have no reported injury concerns following Jose Gaya’s withdrawal. The defence looks settled, with Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres and Jordi Alba at the back, while Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri should start in midfield.

Alvaro Morata will continue as Spain’s number nine, with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati competing to start alongside him in attack. Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams are all contenders for a place, though.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Fati

Costa Rica: Navas; C Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, G Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell

Odds

Spain: 2/11

Draw: 15/2

Costa Rica: 24/1

Recommended

Prediction

Goals remain a concern for Spain and they can sometimes get anxious if they don’t take their early chances. But this is a team who look settled and ready for a strong start. Anything else would be a big shock. Spain 4-1 Costa Rica

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in