Spain take on Germany with the chance to send the four-time World Cup 2022 winners to the brink of back-to-back group stage exits.

Hansi Flick’s side were stunned by a Japan comeback in the opener, bringing back memories of 2018, where defeats to South Korea and Mexico sent them home early.

La Furia Roja thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener to emphatically reply to critics that say they lack goals.

“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going to go out and play the same way. Praise weakens, but this team is not going to relax. It has been a very special game for us. It is usually difficult for us to start competitions, but we have done very well. It has been a very important victory.” Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Spain vs Germany is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT on Sunday 27 November.

The game will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s iPlayer streaming service. Coverage starts at 6:30pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Asensio, Olmo, Torres

Germany XI: Neuer; Sule, Rudiger, Kehrer, Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka, Gundogan; Musiala, Muller, Gnabry

Odds

Spain - 5/4

Draw - 5/2

Germany - 15/8

Via Betfair

Prediction

Germany simply cannot afford to lose here and with their added desperation, a major response is probable. Spain will be a tricky test, but we’ll lean on the character of a world class side fighting back to earn a 2-1 win here to get back on track in Qatar.