✕ Close Spain coach Luis Enrique expecting "open game" against Germany

Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match and have the chance to reach the last 16 this evening. Three points against the Germans will safely see them join France in the next round.

Germany, meanwhile, are staring down the barrel of an early exit. Their shock 2-1 loss to Japan last time out leaves Hansi Flick’s men with no margin for error as a second defeat would see them all but eliminated from the World Cup at the group stages for the second tournament in a row.

This clash of European heavyweights is too difficult to call ahead of kick off but both teams will be looking at their younger players to light up the game. Spain have the teenage duo of Pedri and Gavi partnering the experienced Sergio Busquets whilst Germany will count on 19-year-old Jamal Musiala to add an extra dimension to their wide play.

Another group stage exit would be disastrous for Germany and they take on Group E’s most difficult opponents knowing that three points will heavily boost their chances of reaching the last 16.

Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below: