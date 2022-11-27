The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Spain vs Germany on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Everything you need to know about the Group E clash at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar
Germany look to hit back at this World Cup 2022 after a shock defeat to Japan when they take on freescoring Spain.
Hansi Flick’s side must beware a second straight group stage exit after coming unstuck over eight disastrous minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Meanwhile, Luis Enrique’s side enjoyed a perfect start to life in Qatar, putting seven past a poor Costa Rica team in response to doubts over their prowess in front of goal.
“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going to go out and play the same way. Praise weakens, but this team is not going to relax. It has been a very special game for us. It is usually difficult for us to start competitions, but we have done very well. It has been a very important victory.” Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is it?
Spain vs Germany is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT on Sunday 27 November.
The game will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the match will air live on BBC, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s iPlayer streaming service. Coverage starts at 6:30pm.
Confirmed line-ups
Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Asensio, Olmo, Torres
Germany XI: Neuer; Sule, Rudiger, Kehrer, Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka, Gundogan; Musiala, Muller, Gnabry
Odds
Spain - 5/4
Draw - 5/2
Germany - 15/8
Prediction
Germany simply cannot afford to lose here and with their added desperation, a major response is probable. Spain will be a tricky test, but we’ll lean on the character of a world class side fighting back to earn a 2-1 win here to get back on track in Qatar.
