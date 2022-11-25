Wales vs Iran player ratings as Wayne Hennessey sent off in dramatic World Cup defeat

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as Iran claimed a last-minute win in their Group B clash.

Iran scored twice in the final moments that leave Wales on the brink of crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage.

Ali Gholizadeh had a goal ruled out for offside in an even first half, but it was Iran who dominated after half time. Sardar Azmoun and then Ali Gholizadeh both hit the post in a matter of moments as Wales survived with Wayne Hennessey making a brilliant save from Saeed Ezatolahi.

Wales had to play the closing moments with 10 men after Hennessey was sent off for taking out Mehdi Taremi outside of the box. And it was Rouzbeh Cheshmi who produced the winning moment with a stunning strike from range that beat Danny Ward, before Ramin Rezaeian scored a second on the breakaway.

Here are how the Wales players rated.

Wayne Hennessey - 7

Received one of the most obvious red cards you will ever see - even if it required VAR to intervene. Before then, the goalkeeper had come to Wales’ rescue. He was, admittedly, saved by his posts but Hennessey then made a brilliant save to deny Saeed Ezatolahi’s low drive. He technically also saved a goal by clattering into Mehdi Taremi, even if it was very, very illegal.

Chris Mepham - 6

Was exposed a couple of times when pulled into the channels.

Joen Rodon - 5

Made a couple of last ditch recoveries - and needed to as the last line of defence - but then got caught out as he clattered into Mehdi Taremi and earned a yellow card.

Ben Davies - 7

A stronger defensive effort, but was still caught with balls in behind the backline. Unlucky with a late effort that was tipped over the bar.

Connor Roberts - 6

Produced an excellent cross for Kieffer Moore’s first-half chance - but Wales needed more. Got away with a sliced pass into the middle of the pitch that Iran scored their disallowed goal from.

Ethan Ampadu - 5

Had a tough afternoon with Wales leaving so much space in midfield. Looked missing in the opening stages but was holding it all together by the second half.

Harry Wilson - 4

He linked up well with Gareth Bale and Moore at times, but Wales needed more of a presence in midfield. Delivery from set-pieces wasn’t good enough.

Aaron Ramsey - 3

Struggled badly - and it was stunning to see that he lasted the whole game. Lacked the legs in midfield to compete and wasn’t good enough on the ball to justify his inclusion.

Neco Williams - 5

Provided a good outlet on the left at times and looked threatening - if his touch was a bit better at times Wales could have created more chances in the first half. Failed to offer the same option in the second half.

Gareth Bale - 4

Quiet. Barely contributed to Wales’ attack and was unable to produce another standout moment for his country.

Kieffer Moore - 6

He needed to start following his introduction against the USA, but he was less influential here. He missed a big chance with a stretched volley in the first half and lacked quality in the second half.

Substitutes

Dan James, 6: Brought some speed on the wing but wasn’t able to provide quality from out wide.

Brennan Johnson, 5: Similar to James, but his touch let him down when Wales had a rare chance to break into the Iran box.

Joe Allen, 4: Was not able to help Wales find control in midfield - although the red card came shortly after Hennessey’s red card. His poor clearance led to Cheshmi’s goal from range.

Danny Ward, 4: The goalkeeper came on to replace Hennessey but conceded twice late on.