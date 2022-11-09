Wales World Cup squad LIVE: Latest news as Rob Page announces 26-man party for Qatar

Wales hope to build on their run to the last 16 of Euro 2020 (Getty Images)

Wales are revealing their 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup this evening ahead of their first appearance in the tournament since 1958. The Welsh find themselves in Group B with USA, Iran and neighbours England, and will hope to repeat their feat of progressing to the knockout rounds in both of the past two European Championships.

Tylorstown Welfare Hall has been chosen as the understated venue for this announcement. Tylorstown is situated in the Rhondda Valley between Cardiff and Swansea and is the hometown of manager Robert Page, who has chosen the location to announce Wales’ first World Cup squad in 64 years quite deliberately in an effort to show the pride in his roots to his players, the Welsh supporters and the wider football world.

The core of the Wales squad picks itself, with Wayne Hennessey likely to wear the gloves ahead of Danny Ward, Ben Davies and Joe Rodon in defence, Aaron Ramsey and Dan James adding threat from midfield, and captain Gareth Bale supplying the spark in attack. But Page has faced decisions over a number of players, including whether Joe Allen is fit enough to travel to the tournament following a hamstring injury, whether to bring 20-year-old Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill, and final attacking positions with QPR’s Tyler Roberts sweating on his place.

