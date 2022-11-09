Jump to content

updated

Wales World Cup squad LIVE: Latest news as Rob Page announces 26-man party for Qatar

Follow all the latest news from the Wales squad annoucement

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 09 November 2022 16:30
Wales hope to build on their run to the last 16 of Euro 2020

Wales hope to build on their run to the last 16 of Euro 2020

(Getty Images)

Wales are revealing their 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup this evening ahead of their first appearance in the tournament since 1958. The Welsh find themselves in Group B with USA, Iran and neighbours England, and will hope to repeat their feat of progressing to the knockout rounds in both of the past two European Championships.

Tylorstown Welfare Hall has been chosen as the understated venue for this announcement. Tylorstown is situated in the Rhondda Valley between Cardiff and Swansea and is the hometown of manager Robert Page, who has chosen the location to announce Wales’ first World Cup squad in 64 years quite deliberately in an effort to show the pride in his roots to his players, the Welsh supporters and the wider football world.

The core of the Wales squad picks itself, with Wayne Hennessey likely to wear the gloves ahead of Danny Ward, Ben Davies and Joe Rodon in defence, Aaron Ramsey and Dan James adding threat from midfield, and captain Gareth Bale supplying the spark in attack. But Page has faced decisions over a number of players, including whether Joe Allen is fit enough to travel to the tournament following a hamstring injury, whether to bring 20-year-old Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill, and final attacking positions with QPR’s Tyler Roberts sweating on his place.

Follow all the latest news from the Wales squad annoucement below.

1668011098

Wales World Cup news live

We are around three hours from knowing the Welsh squad to head to Qatar.

A few of the names, of course, we can pretty much guarantee are going to be there: Gareth Bale, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter all have over a century of caps for the Dragons already and there’s more chance of Mark Hughes or Neville Southall getting a late call-up than any of them not being on the plane.

Not involved in the last squad in September, but who we would expect to be in this time, include Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Ben Davies.

Karl Matchett9 November 2022 16:24
1668010649

World Cup news live

There are five nations naming squads today - two are already done, with Wales and France around the same time and then USA naming their squad later today.

Switzerland and Croatia went early though, both confirming their 26-man squads who will head to Qatar.

Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic headline Dalic’s squad, with Yakin handing few surprises out other than naming four goalkeepers in the Swiss group.

Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic headline Croatia’s World Cup squad

Duje Caleta-Car and Antonio Colak miss out on Zlatko Dalic’s 26-man group

Karl Matchett9 November 2022 16:17
1668009656

Wales World Cup squad announcement

Follow all the latest news as Wales’ 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar is revealed by manager Rob Page.

Lawrence Ostlere9 November 2022 16:00

