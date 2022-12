Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar began on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.

The tournament is the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.

Reigning champions France are among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, alongside fellow European sides England, Spain, and the Netherlands. Brazil and Argentina will likely feature in the knockout stages, while Senegal could represent Africa’s biggest hopes of winning for the first time.

England meet play-off winners Wales in Group B with USA and Iran. Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H.

Hosts Qatar started their tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands – the latter duo were set to be the first match of the 2022 World Cup before organisers moved Qatar’s match to be a day earlier. Because of excessive summer temperatures in the Gulf state, the Qatar World Cup will be the first to be staged in winter rather than summer.

Who is playing at the World Cup?

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

Key dates

Group stage: 20 November to 2 December

Round of 16: 3-6 December

Quarter-finals: 9-10 December

Semi-finals: 13-14 December

Final: 18 December

Who is playing today, and which UK and US channels will air the games?

South Korea vs Portugal

UK: 3pm GMT - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

US: 10am ET, 7am PT - Fox and Fox Sports 1

Ghana vs Uruguay

UK: 3pm GMT - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

US: 10am ET, 7am PT - Fox and Fox Sports 1

Cameroon vs Brazil

UK: 7pm GMT - ITV1 and ITVX

US: 2pm ET, 11am PT - Fox and Fox Sports 1

Serbia vs Switzerland

UK: 7pm GMT - ITV4 and ITVX

US: 2pm ET, 11am PT - Fox and Fox Sports 1